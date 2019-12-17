It was a bit chilly, but the Emporia Lions have rung the Salvation Army Red Kettle Bells in weather that has been much colder in the past.
Every year the Lions look forward to this community service; this year was no exception.
After local law enforcement and firefighters did their morning shift, the Lions took over ringing the bells at both Walmart doors and Bluestem Farm and Ranch for the afternoon. The Emporia Lions Service Club matched the first $500 collected on Saturday, Dec. 14.
For me, personally, I get such a kick out of this activity. Wishing the shoppers and their children a hardy Merry Christmas and thanking them for the coins, bills and checks that are dropped into the red buckets. Little children get a thrill from giving the little bell a few rings and wishing every one a “Merry Kissmas” as one very young bell ringing assistant said today. We were aided by two Poo Bears we have added over the years.
May your Christmas be a such wonderful time for you and your family, from your Emporia Lions Club!
Gary Post, Lions Bell Chair
Emporia
