A new coworking space has the potential to be an incubator for entrepreneurial ventures, and even more so, a place where those plans will create more businesses in Emporia.
Hereford Cowork Space is owned by Scott Strahm and brands itself by claiming “the best way to work is to cowork.”
But Strahm has even bigger plans.
“My thought is the community; the entrepreneurial network,” he said. “I’ve always enjoyed networking, and always seen the benefit of mentors — having mentors in your life — having several businesses, mentoring has been huge for me,” he said. “I reach a point where it’s not about how much revenue I generate but how I can give back to the community, and if we can help small businesses start and they get some ground work here, and develop into entrepreneurship. That’s our goal. And we really think that community can be phenomenal for Emporia.”
Hereford is partnering with the business departments at both Emporia State University and Flint Hills Technical College.
“We think 20 years from now there could be multiple businesses that started and got their ideas right here,” Strahm said.
The building started as the Hereford Car Lot in the early 1900s. The 6,500 square foot building has since been remodeled and given designated offices and cubicles and open cubicles with tables and couches available. In addition, there is a spacious conference room with a television.
Plans range from 5-10 hours for conference use.
Rates start at $15 per month and range up to $450 per month. There is also a single day drop-in for $20. Customers may book from the company’s website, herefordcoworking.com, without talking to an actual worker. Building access is 24/7 and Property Manager Charlie Greig can open the door from anywhere.
Greig said transient workers are common during large events such as the Unbound Gravel race.
“One of the things we’re really excited about is bringing entrepreneurs — young entrepreneurs — who may be fresh out of school or never stuck their toe in that water,” Greig said. “Getting them a space where they can interact with so many seasoned business professionals and share ideas and incubate some new ideas that will help Emporia in the long run grow.”
Matt Lowery chose Hereford for its downtown location. Lowery is a certified residential appraiser who worked from home for four years in Emporia.
“When you work from home for hours and hours a day, it’s nice to be around people and pick up on the energy,” he said. “It’s just a good shift.”
The space, with its open concept and exposed brick walls, creates a distinct area for the exchange of ideas and conversations. It comes with a fully stocked kitchenette. Most of the plans come with free coffee and tea.
“This is a beautiful setting,” said co-owner Kathy Strahm. “I think it helps to be more creative because of the light — the natural light — and for people in the country the WiFi is so much faster.”
Nick May, vice president of sales and marketing at Asurion, lives in Nashville with wife Julie May, an Emporia native. The couple is building a home in Olpe. Both work at tech companies and have been working remotely for the last year.
The couple was in town having dinner when they walked past the space.
“I was shocked at what Scott’s built here; I think it’s a really impressive space,” Nick May said. “It’s obviously dynamic, got great amenities. This space is comparable to any I’ve seen in bigger cities — Nashville, New York, Atlanta.
“For me there real value in being able to leave the house, come to a place of work whether its a corporate office or coworking space like this, and getting in that frame of mind, ‘I’m at work. I know the WiFi is working really well, have a nice kitchen here, I know I have like-minded business professionals or entrepreneurs who I can bounce ideas off of, who I can interact with.’ That to me is the value of a coworking space.”
Hereford is flexible on the amount of time the customer can rent the space- giving daily, monthly and yearly options. This flexibility attracted Tamir Zuckerman, who is bringing with him years of international experience and connections, as former head of sales at Madanes Insurance Agency Ltd. in Israel.
Zuckerman, now CEO of his company Sela Group, provides commercial insurance for the tech industry with operations throughout the U.S., and is growing quickly. He found the office space to be most conducive to his needs as a growing business.
“The idea is to take in employees one-by-one, and within a year or two, move out,” he said. “This lets us grow at our own pace.”
Zuckerman said he will stay in Emporia, as his wife is a native, stating Emporia has been good for business.
Brent McCory is a longtime resident of Emporia and launched his ministry, Renewing You Ministries, along with coaching people on the popular personality test called the Enneagram.
McCory is on the Jr. Spartan plan, which is a non-designated desk space.
“We have young kids from 12 down to almost four,” he said. “Having another space available to go to to be away — either myself or my wife — can be helpful in that way. I think it’ll be a place to meet people. The website and getting things done is pretty simple.”
Four of the five plans all include fiber internet, free coffee and tea, and basic print and copy services. For an upgrade, customers can choose from a designated desk or 13 x 9 private lockable office.
“A lot of people are scared of the cost of a brick and mortar building, outfitting the office with printers, WiFi and internet access — all that is a pretty big cost to starting a business,” Greig said. “But with our space you are sharing those resources with other people so it substantially decreases the start-up costs for an entrepreneur.”
