The Emporia Arts Center’s 10th Annual Veteran Artist Reception launched the sixth anniversary of the Emporia First Friday Art Walk on a cold, rainy afternoon, but the weather was no deterrent for veterans or art lovers.
Many of the veteran artists have exhibited at this show for years, some since the program’s inception. Others were showing their art for the first time. Eighteen artists are exhibiting 41 pieces of art for the 10th Annual Veterans Art Exhibition. The Emporia Arts Center was the presenting venue for November’s First Friday Art Walk.
Lanne Shayes, who served as a U.S. Navy WAVE in Vietnam, noted that she’d “been bringing stuff here for years. Then I had to stop for a while. Now I’m feeling better and I’m back!”
One of Shayes’ pieces incorporated yards of copper wire twisted into a tiny tree and cattails that were decorated with a multitude of even tinier birds and animals, arranged on a lush meadow-like painted background.
“I scavenged all that copper wire from discarded pieces I found around our farm,” Shayes explained. “That’s why you see all those different sizes. Some of it was already weathered. All those little birds and things I inherited from my mother-in-law. It’s like a little English landscape.”
Sarah Bulinski, Gallery Coordinator and Art Store Manager at the Arts Center, said, “It’s an honor to be part of this whole thing Emporia does for our veterans. My dad is both a veteran and an artist. It is an amazing privilege to honor veterans and their art.”
Ralph Harris was showing his art for the first time at Friday’s exhibition. A Marine who served in Vietnam, Harris had just returned from an Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C.
“It was great!” he exclaimed.
Harris has made art for years but never considered being part of an art show.
“I was just in here [Emporia Arts Center] one day and Molly said I should do it,” he said.
Molly Mansel, Emporia Arts Center Art Education Coordinator, has been instrumental in encouraging a number of veterans to show their art.
Another first-time exhibitor, Alex Hawley, said, “Sarah told me about it.”
Hawley also served in Vietnam with the U.S. Navy. He lives in New Strawn now, noting that “New Strawn is not the thriving downtown that Emporia is. I try to do a lot of photography, and belong to Emporia Camera Club.”
A lavish refreshment table was provided by Visit Emporia, and cash prizes for winning artists were provided by ESB Financial. Voting for the People’s Choice Award closed at 5:15 Friday evening.
Victoria Perez was named the People’s Choice Award winner for the 10th Annual Veterans Art Exhibition. Perez served with the U.S. Navy in Iraq.
“I was helping a Marine, and got shot by friendly fire,” Perez said. “Another half-inch to the left and that bullet would have missed my Kevlar.”
Perez is exhibiting at the veterans’ art show for her fifth and final time, as the family is soon moving to Arkansas.
“It’s almost like therapy,” Perez said of her art. “And I just kept coming back. I just love it.”
James Ehlers, Art Department Chair at Emporia State University, said, “It’s important to have shows like these where veterans can express themselves, where they can articulate things that are often hard to say in words.”
Richard Snook served in the Gulf War with the U.S. Army. He brought two of his own photos, taken in Warsaw, Poland, and one of his father’s art pieces.
“I have a lot of Dad’s artwork in the house,” Snook said. “By some miracle, I had two good pictures of my own. I thought it would be cool to have two generations of veterans showing their work here.”
Along with the People’s Choice Award winner Victoria Perez, three additional winners were named. Third place winner was Jerry Hugunin, U.S. Navy, for his oil painting “Christmas Card.” Michael Urrutia, U.S. Marine Corps, was the second place winner for his charcoal on Bristol, “For What.” Rhonda Denney, U.S. Army Reserves, was named first place winner for her fiber art piece “Neighborhood Watch.”
“We are so pleased to be the presenting sponsor venue for Emporia First Friday for this tenth anniversary of our veterans’ art show,” Bulinski said. “Thank you, veterans, for showing your art. Thank you even more for your service. Military service is a part of what veterans are–and so is their art.”
The Veterans Art Exhibition is at the Emporia Arts Center, 815 Commercial St., and runs through November 12. For more information, contact the Emporia Arts Center at 620-343-6473, visit their website at emporiaksarts.org, or find them on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.