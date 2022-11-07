The Emporia Arts Center’s 10th Annual Veteran Artist Reception launched the sixth anniversary of the Emporia First Friday Art Walk on a cold, rainy afternoon, but the weather was no deterrent for veterans or art lovers.

Many of the veteran artists have exhibited at this show for years, some since the program’s inception. Others were showing their art for the first time. Eighteen artists are exhibiting 41 pieces of art for the 10th Annual Veterans Art Exhibition. The Emporia Arts Center was the presenting venue for November’s First Friday Art Walk.

