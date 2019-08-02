More than 114 foreign military officers representing 90 countries visited Emporia as part of a statewide tour Thursday.
The officers, who arrived in June, are currently based out of Leavenworth where they are studying at the United States Command and General Staff College.
The group’s stop in Emporia included a visit to the All Veterans Memorial and a special lunch with U.S. veterans at American Legion Post No. 5.
“We have been coming here for about 15 years to see the veterans memorial here,” Field Studies Program Manager Michael J. Brettmann said. “The memorial gives a good representation of how small towns in America honor veterans.”
The year-long, graduate-level training program teaches philosophy, military history, as well as military planning and decision-making processes.
“They are studying at Fort Leavenworth for a year,” Brettmann said. “They have been doing some preparatory courses and this trip is part of what we call the field studies program, to expose them to American life other than the military classes they get.”
Martin Prokoph, a major with Germany’s Army Aviation Corps, said he came to the U.S. with his wife and four children.
“We are really enjoying the hospitality of the people,” he said. “Everywhere we go, we get a very warm welcome. People try to emphasize how much they value that people from all over the world come to the United States and learn different ideas and perspectives, and share cultural differences and everything.”
Prokoph said he sees a lot of similarities between Germany and Kansas.
“Coming from a small village in Germany, it is a bit familiar,” he said. “It’s a lot warmer here, of course, but this country-style way of living is very familiar to me. I feel very comfortable.”
Prokoph said he was impressed with Emporia’s All Veterans Memorial, as the concept of veterans in Germany is relatively new.
“In Germany, the understanding of veterans is quite new,” he said. “Germany only fought, really, in Afghanistan. That was our first out-of-area mission where we had combat activities going on, so we have a lot of veterans, but there was no definition of what a veteran is for a long time. It’s a fairly new concept. We’re in the early steps of getting an understanding of the veteran concept and understanding the value of what people did. So, it’s very comforting to see that there’s good examples that we can look up to.”
Captain Mirsad Alibegovic, of Bosnia–Herzegovina, said although he was new to Kansas, this was his second time participating in a military school program in the U.S.
“My first impression of Kansas is, I heard that Kansas is the ‘heart’ of the United States,” he said. “Now, I can confirm that. Kansas is the heart of the United States, and it’s very nice. It’s similar to my country, and it’s very nice. There are very traditional people that live here in Kansas, and they are very, very open for cooperation and hospitality and to help others.”
Alibegovic said he was looking forward to the coming months of classes as part of the program, as he introduces people to Bosnia-Herzegovina and learns more about the American people.
“I’m honored to represent my country in the U.S. Command and General Staff College,” he said. “I expect improvement in my career. I expect that I will improve my knowledge about American society and the American way of life.”
Brettmann said Emporia was the last stop of a busy week for the officers. The group visited the Eisenhower Presidential Library in Abilene as well as the Cessna Aircraft Company and Old Cowtown Museum in Wichita.
Brettmann said it was an important part of the group’s tour to see Emporia’s memorial.
“You can talk about it, but when you come and see it, it gives a whole different meaning to them,” he said. “Many of our officers really love to go and meet with the veterans at the Legion and talk to them about their experiences.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.