Two Emporia High School cheerleaders and the team’s head coach were able to have the experience of a lifetime at Cheer Hawaii USA at the end of June.
The girls, senior Ava Faulkner and sophomore Paige Newland, were part of a week-long event that went from June 21 – 28. It included 12 coaches and 162 athletes, with 14-15 kids on a team.
The opportunity opened up when head coach Tara Trear took the time to read some mail that she had also received in previous years, but never paid much attention to in the past.
She’s glad she did this time.
Trear had to nominate kids based on various criteria, such as GPA and leadership qualities. Trear noted that she nominated more than just Faulkner and Newland, but they were the only two able to go. They were, however, easy choices for Trear.
“Ava has been a phenomenal leader for us, so nominating her was a really easy choice,” Trear said. “She always steps up and is always prepared. Paige was also a really easy choice. She’s very respectful and is always doing what she needs to be doing. Both of them are very involved with different organizations and programs at school and I’m glad they got to experience this.”
The camp was held on the campus of the University of Hawaii at Manoa and they stayed in the dorms. The first and final days were mainly used for check-in and check-out, with the other five days being structured with a morning workout, then an opportunity to explore the island in the afternoon.
“It was tremendous. It wasn’t just a cheer camp,” Trear said. “We would have a certain itinerary set up for each day with workouts in the morning and then we got to explore the Island in the afternoon. They were able to go to Pearl Harbor, Waikiki Beach, North Shore Beach and Pipeline Beach. They went to the Polynesian Cultural Center and got to learn about the different Polynesian countries and states. They also had a Hawaiian barbecue and learned a hula dance. They got so much more than a cheer camp. They got a true life experience.”
Faulkner enjoyed meeting people from across the United States and has kept in touch with some of them since she left.
“It was so cool to be able to meet girls from all over the US because you got to see different cheer styles,” Faulkner said. “You got to see different subcultures within cheer and it was really cool to be able to work with different coaches and learn different cheer routines. I’m still talking to some of the girls that I met there. They’re great people and it was just an incredible experience.”
Newland, who was on a team with instructors from Penn State and was one of only a handful of sophomores in attendance, said her favorite part of the trip was visiting the Culture Center.
“We went to the Polynesian Cultural Center where we got to learn about different tribes and their cultures,” Newland said. “Then we got to perform a hula dance that we learned, and I really enjoyed that.”
Some parents did attend including Newland’s parents, Jill and John. Jill Newland was very impressed with how everything was run from the parent’s perspective.
“It was so cool because my husband and I were able to go and meet up with them at the Polynesian Center, do the activities with them and watch them do the hula dance,” Jill Newland said. “There were quite a few parents that traveled and I was surprised, but it was good they were there to see the kids.”
Trear said the camp, which is run by a Hawaiian family and has been for 20 years, sends out mailers to “a bunch of high schools in Kansas” and there were 30 states represented at the camp.
“They got to do some things that we don’t normally get to do here in Emporia, just because we’re a gameday team and don’t do the performance side of things,” Trear said. “Another thing they did was split up anyone who are high school teammates and I wasn’t allowed to coach them, so we all got to work with new people.”
After having experienced it once, Trear is certain she will be on the lookout for mail from this camp in the future.
“We’ll definitely be responding every year they send it to us,” Trear said.
