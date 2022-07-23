Brexten Green was only an Emporia State Hornet for a year. But the impact he made on people would make you believe he was on campus for much longer.
Green, 20, tragically died on July 2 in a cliff diving accident at Grand Lake in Oklahoma. He was about to enter his redshirt freshman year on the ESU football team.
“He always did a great job for us,” head coach Garin Higgins said. “He was very competitive. He cared about his teammates and the program. He will greatly impact this football program moving forward. He comes from a very strong family and it’s been really tough. Being a coach for over 25 years, this is not something that I’ve experienced before and there’s not a manual on how to deal with it. But he loved his teammates and our players have done a really good job of continuing to honor him and I know they’re going to honor him this upcoming season.”
Senior s-back Case Cochran is from Green’s hometown of Cashion, Okla. They knew each other growing up despite being three years apart.
“I’ve known him my entire childhood,” Cochran said. “We weren’t as close when we were kids being three years older than him, so we had different friend groups. But both of our families have been friends all their lives, so I was able to watch him grow up when he was playing little league and I was in middle school. Then we had a year of high school together, which was pretty cool.”
Family was a big deal to Green, and the first place that Cochran’s mind went was right back home.
“The first thing that comes to mind about Brexten is that he was a big momma’s boy,” Cochran said. “He loved his mom and her home cooking. He missed her like crazy it seemed like the whole time he was here. He was a very down-to-earth kid that loved his family.”
Sophomore guard Talon Wheeler was one of his best friends on the team. The two of them hit it off instantly.
“I met him for the first time when we got here for camp,” Wheeler said. “I remember he said something and I thought it was hilarious. We basically hit it off the second we met each other. We lived two floors apart but I would go up to his room pretty much every day and hang out because I always wanted to be around him.”
Green’s roommate was sophomore outside linebacker Reid Cowan, who wasn’t sure they were going to get along initially. But that quickly changed.
“We all came in for freshman week in the summer and it was mostly just the freshmen coming to see what the workouts were like and we would stay with some of the older guys,” Cowan said. “But none of (the freshmen) really hung out outside of weights, so I kind of saw him from afar for my first impression and I honestly didn’t think I would get along with him.
“Then two weeks later, I knew he was going to be one of my best friends. Once I went up and started talking to him, everything changed. We started to spend more time together on the weekends and in the dorms and it didn’t take long for me to realize he was the funniest guy I have ever met and I just always wanted to be around him.”
In a town like Cashion of just over 1,200 people, everyone knows each other. But through all the conversations about their hometowns, Green never once talked about his legacy. That was revealed to his teammates at his funeral.
“We used to just sit in the dorm and tell each other about our hometowns,” Wheeler said. “We’d share stories and just really get to know each other well. But through all that, he never once told me about how much of a legend he was in Cashion and how much of an impact he had on people there. He was very selfless in that way.”
One of Green’s greatest traits was his ability to connect with anyone he met. Even on a college football roster of over 100 players, Green considered everyone his friend.
“There’s not a guy on this team that was a stranger to him,” Cowan said. “There are still guys on this team that I’ve had minimal conversation with and don’t know much about. But nobody was a stranger to him. He talked to everyone and made everyone feel welcome.”
“He truly meant family over everything,” Cochran added. “He loved all of his teammates, even the ones he wasn’t as close with. He was able to make a good first impression with everyone he met. I’ve had a lot of people tell me the first time they met him, they felt like they knew him for a long time.”
There were over 50 Emporia State players and staff at Green’s funeral in Cashion on July 8. That’s where it really started to hit home for a lot of people.
“It’s crazy to me how many people a 20-year-old can impact,” Cowan said. “It blew my mind. That funeral was one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever seen and it represented him so well because it represented all the people he impacted.”
“I didn’t realize just how much of an impact he had until this all happened,” Higgins said. “I say that in the sense of he was only here a year and I have 120 kids on the team, so I didn’t get to spend a whole lot of time with him. It was unfortunate but I was able to learn more about him after this tragedy happened.”
Through everything a football team goes through together on the field, the most casual times are what Cowan will remember the most.
“It didn’t matter if you were his best friend or if you have never met the guy before in your life,” Cowan said. “If he had anything in his hands, like a drink of water, a candy bar or a bag of chips, if you were to ask him for it, he’d be like ‘nah, you’re good you don’t need this.’ That’s what he’d say every time.”
The Hornets begin their season on Sept. 1, and they will be playing with heavy hearts this season as Brexten watches over them.
“He would want us to work as hard as we can and be together as a team,” Cowan said. “We always say we’re a family, but he took that to another level. Literally everyone he knew he considered family and that’s what we need to do. We need to come together and work hard for him and that’s what we’ve been doing this summer.
“I’m excited for the season to come so we can put on a show for him.”
