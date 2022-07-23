Brexten Green
Courtesy ESU Athletics

Brexten Green was only an Emporia State Hornet for a year. But the impact he made on people would make you believe he was on campus for much longer.

Green, 20, tragically died on July 2 in a cliff diving accident at Grand Lake in Oklahoma. He was about to enter his redshirt freshman year on the ESU football team.

