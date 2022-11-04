Would you rather have spring-like thunderstorms, or the first winter-like snow?
Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially during the afternoon hours. High 48F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..
Periods of rain. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: November 4, 2022 @ 9:05 am
Would you rather have spring-like thunderstorms, or the first winter-like snow?
Both are possible in the eastern half of Kansas by Saturday morning. But the Emporia area will be on the spring side.
The area is under a level-one “marginal” chance for severe storms Friday, as a cold front moves through. Damaging wind gusts are possible, as well as hail the size of quarters.
Advisories of rain Thursday night never materialized. But Emporia now is projected to receive two inches of rain from the storm, with at least 1.5 inches falling across Chase County.
But places west of Chase County could see wet snow Saturday morning. One to two inches are possible west of a line from central Marion County to Abilene.
Emporia is not expected to get cold enough for snow. But temperatures will drop throughout Friday, reaching 45 degrees by 5 p.m. with a Saturday morning low forecast at 36.
A sunny weekend will follow the rain, with Saturday's high forecast at 61 and Sunday's at 65. The current forecast for Election Day has clouds and a high of 74.
