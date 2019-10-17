For those who enjoy a truly groaning board, the banquets of Hogwarts from the series of films based on J.K. Rowling’s character Harry Potter rank in the top 10.
With a wave of Prof. Dumbledore’s hand, the broad oak tables are suddenly burdened with enormous platters of meats, tiers of treats, baskets of unique breads and tureens piled high with stewed and roasted vegetables.
Everything is garnished. The roast pigs are surrounded with greenery and the obligatory apple is stuffed between the tusks. Roast turkey is crowded with turnips, potatoes and onions.
The students drink from goblets, eat with ornate silverware, use cloth napkins.
Why can’t we have “house elves” to do that for us? Aside from the unfortunate fact that they are enslaved, of course.
Recently, Keller Feed and Wine in Cottonwood Falls provided just that on three successive nights: the house elves, the magnificent, old world cuisine, the robes ... the sorting hat. Even a Cloak of Invisibility!
James and Morgan Willingham and their daughter Imogene greeted diners who, on Saturday, signed up for the meal consisting of Petunia Dursley’s wilted salad, because she is a wilted crone; a mixed game pot pie in honor, no, doubt of Hogwart’s beloved Gamekeeper Hagrid; a Beef Wellington complete with puff pastry and pate; and a dessert so light it could have easily floated out to our tables.
Patrons dressed as characters from the films (save for us muggles). Wands twirled in the air, hat brims collided and butter beers (nonalcoholic and not) were quaffed (butterscotch — too sweet for me).
Banners for each Hogwarts house hung from the walls, as rows of colored lights provided the lighting and candles floated in the air above the tables (thanks to batteries and fishing line).
Atmosphere achieved.
The salad of not-wilted greens included some spiced meat, red onions, black olives and cheese. It was refreshing and tasty.
The Leaky Cauldron’s Game Pie — duck, rabbit and Cornish hen with vegetables — had a nice puff pastry top, and the smoked game meats mixed well in a gravy with a warm fall stew feel. I could eat that all night.
The next dish shared many elements with a Beef Wellington, but was lighter on the pastry. The medium-rare beef, paired with a light layer of pork pate and mushroom duxelles and topped with a square of baked puff pastry, was rich and filling, very hearty.
The dessert, “Dudley’s Birthday Knickerbocker Glory Layered Ice Cream Sundae and One of Hermione’s Chocolate Frogs,” was a surprise of lightness, ice cream and what-not layered with pieces of ice cream cones. A side of hand-made chocolate frogs was hilarious, and thankfully stationary.
Some of them were even pink.
Everyone there seemed to have a great time, and kudos to Brian and Janice Williams, their staff, family and friends for putting in the effort to create a fun, local and unique experience.
Learn more about Keller Feed and Wine at their Facebook page. Drop by sometime in lovely, historic Cottonwood Falls.
Let’s get cooking.
V V V
According to foodsofEngland.co.uk, a Knickerbocker Glory is an elaborate ice cream sundae, layered and served in a tall, conical glass, to be eaten with a distinctive long spoon. (Think 1920s soda fountain shake). The layers might include nuts, meringue, fruits, cookie or chocolate, topped with whipped cream and a cherry “or similar bold fruit.”
What about a Halloween Knickerbocker Glory?
Layer chocolate ice cream, mini-marshmallows, cherry syrup, cherry-vanilla ice cream, chopped nuts, chocolate syrup, a top layer of crushed Oreo cookies and whipped cream tinted in your favorite spooky color would be perfect.
