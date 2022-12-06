Remember Ms. Frizzle? The science teacher aboard public television's “Magic School Bus”?
The Emporia area woke up Tuesday morning with an advisory about possible freezing drizzle – which combined, of course, would be “frizzle.”
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Remember Ms. Frizzle? The science teacher aboard public television's “Magic School Bus”?
The Emporia area woke up Tuesday morning with an advisory about possible freezing drizzle – which combined, of course, would be “frizzle.”
“Motorists along the Kansas Turnpike and I-35 should be on the lookout for slick spots,” an advisory from the National Weather Service said. The best chance was roughly between Bazaar and Admire on the turnpike and from Emporia to the Johnson County line on Interstate 35.
Emporia Municipal Airport was at the freezing point at 8 a.m. Tuesday, with fog and mist. But as a cold front moves east during the day, any “frizzle” or mist should end after 10 a.m. The high may not get above 40 degrees.
The next chance for precipitation comes Wednesday night and Thursday. But this should be a rain event in the Emporia area. Weather maps from Topeka indicate a “wintry mix” could fall in far north-central Kansas and southern Nebraska.
“Trends have been for warmer temperatures,” an advisory said about the next system. One projection indicates Emporia could receive as much as a half-inch of rain.
Tuesday marks the anniversary of the earliest below-zero morning Emporia ever has had in the winter. The temperature plunged to four-below in 1950.
But Monday's high was 46 in Emporia, after a morning low of 34. Cottonwood Falls had a high of 47.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.