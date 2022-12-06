Freezing drizzle map - 12.6.22

The Emporia area had a slight chance for freezing drizzle Tuesday morning. A better chance for rain comes Wednsday night and Thursday.

 Courtesy Weather.gov/Topeka

Remember Ms. Frizzle? The science teacher aboard public television's “Magic School Bus”?

The Emporia area woke up Tuesday morning with an advisory about possible freezing drizzle – which combined, of course, would be “frizzle.”

