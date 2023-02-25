A new art gallery is coming to Emporia, with the goal of connecting artists from all over the world.
Escape Art Gallery, located at 511 Commercial St, will open its doors March 3 for the Emporia First Friday Art Walk, with its debut show “We Are Art.”
Creative Art Director Angel Franco said the gallery’s first show will highlight the artwork of people with disabilities - an often forgotten population of artists in the community.
Franco said he worked to create a wide assortment of art by visiting agencies throughout town, including Smith Agency, Stepping Stones Unlimited, Quest Services, All About You Agency to request artwork to display.
“They all have artists and nobody really knows they are artists except the people who take care of them and their family,” Franco said. “[The gallery will] give them an opportunity to expand what they do.”
The show will run from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., with all mediums of art on display. If you miss the March 3 show, you can still enjoy the artwork all throughout March during regular business hours, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
While the space still needs some work, Franco said he plans to be able to open the gallery up to artists in Emporia and around the world.
“[The building] has a lot of character, it just needs a lot of work,” Franco said.
Franco, who is originally from California, worked at an art residency for years before moving to Emporia 15 years ago. By opening the gallery, he hopes to be able to use his connections to bring artists from all over the world to Emporia.
Franco said he also hopes to open an artist residency where artists can come display their art for a month, give classes and work on their art while being inspired by the beauty of the Flint Hills.
“They will get a chance to get away from life,” Franco said. “Say they live in New York or let's say they live in Japan or LA, they will come here and see the country and get inspiration to paint or do whatever kind of artwork they do.”
The idea of getting away is ingrained in Franco’s gallery, all the way into its name.
“The reason why I called it Escape Art Gallery is because most of the artists, when they paint, they draw, they sculpt, they escape reality and go into their artwork and they express their feelings through their artwork … they are coming away from the city life to escape, to get inspiration.”
The idea of the art residency, he said, is to bring different people together to learn from each other.
“I’m trying to get two or three at the same time, because it’s such a big space for just one artist,” he said. “I would try to bring in an artist from here to work with an artist from a different place of the earth, to work together and swap techniques, to get some kind of a connection with other artists.”
Franco said he hopes the gallery opens more doors for artists in the community. Local artists are encouraged to reach out.
