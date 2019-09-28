EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back ...
• Those who ran in the Make A Joyful Noise 5K along with organizer Melissa Herring for raising $1,800 for Emporia Christian School, William Allen White Elementary and the Blessing Boxes throughout town.
• Kansas Masonic Literacy Center for supporting literacy throughout the state.
• Corner House Inc. for organizing Recovery in the Park to encourage recovering addicts and their loved ones.
• Those who took part in the Nitty Gritty Tie Dye run and raised money for Big Brothers Big Sisters, Camp Alexander and Emporia Child Care.
• Flint Hills Paranormal for holding a unique fundraiser to raise money for Plumb Place.
• Emporia High School theatre students for putting their talent on display during the one-act plays.
• United Way of the Flint Hills for presenting its 100,000th book through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
• Newborn Nellie Tegtmeier for being the recipient of that 100,000th book.
• ESU graduates Joseph Salzar, Carmen Torres Miller, Emily Valazquez, Christina Reyna, Rick Torres, Michael Torres and and Roxana Perez for participating in panel discussion about their experiences with the university as Latinos.
• Emporia Matt Slater for organizing the Cannonball 550 bikepacking race.
• Cedar Point resident Brian Obermeyer for being awarded a Climate Leadership Award from the Association of Fish and Wildlife Resources.
• Saffordville woman Mi'Chielle Cooper for her work rescuing dogs — particularly Cocker Spaniels.
• Outgoing United Way of the Flint Hills Executive Director Jami Reever for her 10 years of great work with the organization.
Zach Hacker
The Emporia Gazette
