Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. Give these folks a pat on the back ...
ValuNet Fiber for doing a promotion that benefits the Emporia Animal Shelter.
Jesse and Beth Wilson of Thurston’s Plus for donating $1,000 to help fix the veterans memorial after it was vandalized earlier this month.
Justin Buchman for taking his hobby and running with it.
Musician Mike Posner for scratching an item off his bucket list by walking across the country, taking time to stop off in Emporia Tuesday.
RadioShack for making a comeback in Emporia.
Healthier Lyon County for preparing to host a park crawl July 27 to encourage physical activity.
Joyce Wilson and other Downhome Days committee members for raising funds to improve Olpe’s park.
Mary Beth and Craig Gumfory for having July’s Lawn of the Month.
Lunar Kanza participants for cycling in the 50-mile fun ride and keeping in practice for next year’s DK.
The Emporia Energy 16 and under softball team for winning the state tournament against Clay Center and heading to nationals.
Hartford native and ESU grad Ben Thomas for doing well on an episode of Netflix original gameshow Awake: the million dollar game.
Dale DeLong for hosting the 30th Oliver Tractor Show on his farm outside Emporia.
Haylee Weiss for earning two gold medallions and Braxton Higgins for winning the National Championship in Youth Elite age 13-14 trampoline at the USA Gymnastics Championship.
Lydia Kautz
Reporter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.