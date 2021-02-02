The Prairie Passage Stone Sculpture located on the Lyon County Fairgrounds was produced by the 1992 Kansas Sculptors Association Team Carve. For close to 30 years, the eight massive limestone- carved sculptures have graced the corner of Industrial Road and US Highway 50.
When driving by, it is impossible to miss them as they range in height from 10 to 15 feet and weigh between five and nine tons.
Recently, The Gazette had readers calling and emailing about something else they had noticed — Rocky Slaymaker, working diligently on resetting the retaining wall surrounding the sculptures.
“It is the busiest intersection in Emporia,” Slaymaker said with a laugh. “I’ve had a lot of people stop by and ask questions, or talk to me about when the sculptures were built. I’ve had honks and waves. I’ve seen car accidents and fire trucks. There is a lot going on at that intersection.”
Slaymaker has a lot going on at the intersection as well. He says rocks had begun to fall out of the retaining wall. Thirty feet of the wall had already fallen and more was coming down when he first began the rebuild.
“I’m probably a little over two-thirds done,” Slaymaker said. “I had to shut down for the winter. Rocks have moisture in them, if they freeze they shatter rather than break so I’m waiting until early March to finish up.”
Slaymaker says the process to rebuild the wall is slow, very slow. Each rock has to be worked on all sides, as none of them are the same thickness. So, Slaymaker has to shave down the rock.
He is using the rock that was there but is also making the wall about twice as deep as it was originally. Having a deeper wall will increase the longevity of the wall, ensuring it will remain in place for many years to come.
“It will give it a lot longer life,” Slaymaker said. “But it is a slow process, trying to get the curves right, getting it leveled.”
The work is hard and requires a great deal of patience, but Slaymaker says he loves it. He was introduced to stone masonry 16 years ago when he took a two-day workshop at Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve.
“I thought it would interest me,” Slaymaker said. “Two days turned into working for them for a week and then another week. It is something I enjoyed and the more you do the better you get.”
Slaymaker says he will never perfect the process and that he learns something new every time he touches a rock. Over the years, he has traveled around the United States doing stonemasonry work and even teaches a couple of workshops each year.
“This is something you never 100% master,” Slaymaker said. “Each rock is different and you aren’t working with a perfect medium. It is a big patience thing for me. You have to learn to adapt.”
Working on the project has been a good experience for Slaymaker. He says it was a great project to work on during the pandemic because he could easily social distance himself, yet still see people as they passed through the intersection.
“Two days really turned into a lifelong love of doing this work for me,” Slaymaker said. “This has been a great project and I hope to be back at it in early March, weather pending.”
So glad to see the retaining wall being repaired and improved.
