The Emporia High School bowling teams both finished second in a quad with Highland Park, Hayden and Seaman on Senior Day.
The girls finished second with a team score of 2,264. Seniors Brittany Mohling (621) and Olivia Boettcher (560) placed third and fourth, respectively.
“I threw an open in the first frame of my first game, but I just kept going,” Mohling said. “I feel a lot more comfortable [for regionals] after today.”
“It was a special time,” Mohling said. “It was cool to have your name and where you’re going [to college] announced.”
The boys placed second with a team score of 2,604. They had one top-five finisher: Colton Swift who finished with a 715 series.
“I bowled amazing today,” Swift said. “A 700 series is the best I’ve bowled in a while but I hope to do better at regionals.”
For Swift, the approach going into regionals is to take things one throw at a time.
“I’m going to take it one step at a time,” Swift said. “I need to start thinking one frame at a time, not think about the big picture and just focus on the little things.”
The teams will head to regional on Tuesday, Feb. 21 which will be hosted at West Ridge Lanes in Topeka. The girls will bowl at 9 a.m. with the boys to follow at 1 p.m.
