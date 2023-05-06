Kaylee Reimer

Kaylee Reimer takes a swing against Kapaun Mt. Carmel on Saturday.

 Eric Rinehart/Special to The Gazette

The Emporia High School softball team split its two games in the Spartan Softball Classic with a 14-3 loss against Kapaun Mt. Carmel on Saturday afternoon.

Emporia opened the scoring in the top of the first inning. Shaylee Ginter led off the game with a walk, advanced to second on a sac bunt and scored on a double to center by Addie Kirmer to give the Lady Spartans a 1-0 lead.

