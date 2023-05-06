The Emporia High School softball team split its two games in the Spartan Softball Classic with a 14-3 loss against Kapaun Mt. Carmel on Saturday afternoon.
Emporia opened the scoring in the top of the first inning. Shaylee Ginter led off the game with a walk, advanced to second on a sac bunt and scored on a double to center by Addie Kirmer to give the Lady Spartans a 1-0 lead.
Head coach Annie Rockley was pleased to get on the board first.
“I love the way we started today: playing the short game and using it to our advantage,” Rockley said. “Scoring first sets the tone and gets everyone to buy in, even the crowd.”
Neither team would score until Kapaun scored four runs in the bottom of the third to take a 4-1 lead. The Crusaders added six in the fourth to extend its lead to 10-1.
Emporia scored two more in the top of the fifth when Ginter and Kirmer singled and both scored on a double to center by Kaylee Reimer to cut the deficit to seven. But Kapaun scored four more runs in the bottom of the sixth to activate the run rule.
There were some bright spots on the defensive side of the ball that Rockley was pleased with.
“Our outfield has been working their butts off,” Rockley said. “They have done well tracking tough fly balls down, and Yzabel [Ulteras], Molly [Williams] and Marley [Sewell] all caught one or more today. I thought Clara [Williams] did a great job working behind the plate for us as well as being a consistent vocal leader for Liv [Anno] to lean on. We had a couple of three up, three down innings and that is such a good feeling.”
Emporia (4-14) will host Iola in a doubleheader on Thursday, May 11, which is a make-up of the postponed games from April 29.
