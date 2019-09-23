Railroad workers came together for the 11th Annual Big Four Railroad Reunion at American Legion Post No. 5 Saturday.
The reunion is a way for railroaders — retirees and those currently employed — as well as their families to get together, swap stories and catch up each year.
“Most of us are retired now,” Claudia Worcester, who helped organize the reunion, said. “Through the years, this has blossomed into a mailing list, and this year we sent out about 180 fliers and we have about 100 people coming.”
Worcester said her husband, Ron, retired after a career as a conductor/brakeman with the railroad. She said the reunions were a chance for her husband to talk with his former colleagues about the job, even though they all claim they don’t want to talk about it.
“It’s mostly all about visiting and getting to see each other again,” she said with a laugh. “They tell the same stories over and over every year. It’s amazing; they’re all retired and they all say, ‘I’m so happy I’m away from the railroad,’ but that’s all they talk about when they’re together.”
James Krehbiel and Fred Agin said they had more than 70 years between them with the Santa Fe Railroad before they retired.
Krehbiel, who retired after 39 years, said his career with the railroad was a good one — even if he still has a hard time referring to the railroad as the BNSF today.
“I was a switchman/brakeman/conductor,” he said. “Before they split us up and everyone went in a different direction, the original group was pretty tight. We always had the same guys that we worked with day after day.”
Agin worked 34 years with the railroad — more than 30 of them on an overnight shift.
“I finally got on a daylight job after 31 or 32 years,” he said. “It took that long to get a daylight job. Now there’s guys working here on a daylight job after 10 or 12 years.”
Agin said he took a job with Santa Fe because he enjoyed working outside.
“Hot, cold, it didn’t matter,” he said. “I just liked to be outside.”
Both Agin and Krehbiel said there have been a lot of changes in the industry over the years. The rule book for conductors, which must be carried around at all times, used to be about the size of a cell phone. Now, Krehbiel said, the books are so big they need to be carried in a briefcase.
Other changes included how paperwork was handled and the technology that went along with it. Gone were paper and pencils and along came computers and spreadsheets.
“It changed a lot,” Agin said. “They had clerks that would check everything, check every car. Now they have computers that do everything.”
Both said they enjoyed their time with the railroad and enjoyed spending time catching up with old friends.
“It was a good job,” Krehbiel said. “It was a good job with good benefits and a good retirement.”
