Courtesy ESU Athletics
The Emporia State softball team jumped out to a 3-0 lead but could not hold on in an 11-3 loss to No. 25 Missouri Southern in the first round of the MIAA Tournament on Wednesday in Topeka.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: May 4, 2023 @ 4:40 pm
Courtesy ESU Athletics
The Emporia State softball team jumped out to a 3-0 lead but could not hold on in an 11-3 loss to No. 25 Missouri Southern in the first round of the MIAA Tournament on Wednesday in Topeka.
With one out in the first, Abbey Ward reached on an infield single and went to third on Josie Harrision’s single through the left side. Ari Cordova followed with a single to center and Ward came around to score on a throwing error. Haley Garnett then singled and Harrison was thrown out trying to score from second. Emma Furnish then ripped a single to right center that plated two to give the Hornets a 3-0 lead and chase Lion starter Lacy Bailey.
The Lions scored five runs in the second and came back with six runs in the third to go up 11-3. The Hornets would get two runners on with both in scoring position in the top of the third but could not score. Emporia State would get just one base runner the rest of the way on a Roni Raines walk in the top of the fifth.
Furnish was 1-for-2 with two RBI while Garnett was 1-for-2 with a run and an RBI. Harrison took the loss allowing five runs on five hits in 1 1/3 innings.
The Hornets will be back in action on Thursday when they take on Missouri Western. First pitch is set for 1:30 p.m. in Topeka at the Envista Softball Complex at Lake Shawnee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.