Emporia High School Baseball’s doubleheader against Topeka West High School Monday evening was a kind of a tale of two contests.
The Spartans prevailed in both games — Emporia moves to 5-3 — but offensive productivity was the difference.
In the early game, the bats were quiet. Emporia generated five hits and Topeka West three. The lack of plate production was reflected in the 3-1 score.
The score seemed to be the result of strong pitching. Hunter Redeker and Quinn Dodd combined for six strikeouts and two walks, allowing three hits over seven innings. Topeka West’s Zander Putthoff registered five strikeouts and two walks while giving up three runs.
Game two was powered by a Spartan seven-run fourth inning and complemented by solid play from the hill. Emporia defeated Topeka West, 11-0.
Emporia amassed 11 hits and 11 runs, scoring its first run in the first inning on a Logan Thomas triple.
Cam Geitz and Quinn Dodd recorded the shutout for Emporia on six strikeouts and two walks over five innings.
Emporia plays Manhattan High School on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.