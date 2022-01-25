One dish, hot and tasty, easy to make.
That is all I want in the dead of winter. One pot, something that tastes just as good the second time around as it did the first.
This week that means casserole. I’ve had my chili, made Shepherd’s Pie, got some goulash, so now I want comforting chicken in a creamy sauce and topped with buttery biscuits.
It’s tastier to make your own biscuits, but if you need to pick up some frozen ready-to-bake biscuits, you’ll be ok. If you don’t want to bake a hen, grab one from the rotisserie in the deli.
If you need to use dried herbs, turn the tablespoons into teaspoons and halve the teaspoons. I really want to encourage you to get some fresh herbs for this dish; it will lift your spirits.
Let’s get cooking!
Chicken and biscuits casserole
3 Tablespoons butter
1 cup sliced carrots
1 medium onion, chopped
16 ounces fresh mushrooms, quartered
2 garlic cloves, minced
1/2 cup dry white wine
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
3 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth
3/4 cup whipping cream
1 Tablespoon white wine vinegar
3 Tablespoons chopped chives
3 Tablespoons chopped parsley
2 teaspoons chopped rosemary
2 teaspoons chopped thyme leaves
8 cups shredded cooked chicken
Salt
Freshly ground black pepper
2 1/2 cups self-rising flour
1/2 teaspoon sugar
1 1/4 cups chilled buttermilk
1/2 cup butter, melted
1/2 cup chopped cooked bacon (about 5 thick bacon slices)
Garnishes: chopped fresh chives and parsley
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Melt the butter in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add carrots and onion, and sauté five minutes. Add mushrooms; sauté five minutes or until tender. Stir in garlic; sauté two minutes.
Add wine; cook two minutes. Sprinkle with 1/3 cup all-purpose flour and cook, stirring constantly, three minutes. Slowly add broth, stirring constantly; bring mixture to a boil, stirring constantly, two minutes or until thickened.
Stir in cream and next five ingredients. Stir in chicken, and season to taste with salt and pepper. Cover and remove from heat.
Whisk together 2-1/2 cups self-rising flour and 1/2 teaspoon sugar in a medium bowl. Stir together buttermilk and 1/2 cup melted butter in a small bowl. Stir buttermilk mixture and bacon into flour mixture until dough pulls away from sides of bowl.
Return chicken mixture to medium-high heat; cook, stirring constantly, two minutes or until bubbly and hot. Spoon mixture into buttered three-quart ceramic or glass baking dish. Drop biscuit dough by level 1/4 cupfuls, 1/2 inch apart, onto chicken mixture.
Bake at 400 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes or until browned and bubbly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.