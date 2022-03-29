“I tried for 10 years to tell my dad’s story,” author Cheryl Unruh said. “I wanted to write about him and our town. It just didn’t work out. But then these poem-shaped things; I started writing them in April last year, one or two a day. I had this book, ‘Gravedigger’s Daughter,’ in my hands on Oct. 29.”
Amy Sage Webb Baza introduced Unruh, who presented the first program of the 2022 Emporia State University Visiting Writer Series Thursday evening. The Visiting Writer Series is funded by the ESU Performing Arts Board.
“Cheryl Unruh writes about Kansas with a sense of place, a fidelity to place, to find oneself localized in wonder,” Webb Baza said. “Using detail and juxtaposition, she creates sparks of surprise and delight. Cheryl is a consummate craftsperson.”
About 30 people gathered in the Kanza Room at the ESU Memorial Union and listened to Unruh read from her memoir, “Gravedigger’s Daughter: Vignettes from a Small Kansas Town,” published in 2021 by Meadowlark Press; both her books of essays, “Flyover People: Life on the Ground in a Rectangular State” and “Waiting on the Sky: More Flyover People Essays;” and her poetry book, “Walking on Water.”
Unruh addressed students in Webb Baza’s creative writing classes earlier in the day as a guest speaker. She prefaced her readings by noting that she’d be reading “mostly from ‘Gravedigger’s Daughter,’ but a few from the other books so they don’t feel left out.”
Unruh explained that “Gravedigger’s Daughter” pays tribute to her father and her hometown of Pawnee Rock, a tiny community of “about 350 people when I lived there. Now it’s only about 250 people, a bedroom community for Great Bend and Larned.
“I grew up in Pawnee Rock in the 1960s and 1970s,” she continued. “The pieces in this book are shaped like poems, but really, they’re little stories.”
The backdrop for Unruh’s presentation was a photographic slideshow composed of “old family photos–around the house photos,” Unruh explained.
Photos through the years of Unruh’s father Elgie Unruh, family members including Unruh herself, and scenes of the town of Pawnee Rock, Kan., set the tone for the program. The composite was curated and created by Unruh’s husband, award-winning photographer Dave Leiker.
Unruh shared that her father was caretaker for the Pawnee Rock Township cemetery, a carpenter and craftsman, school bus driver and rural mail carrier. He was born with ichthyosis, a scaly skin condition that affected nearly every aspect of his life.
Unruh delicately explored her family dynamics, and the unique life they forged together and separately:
“My dad got kicked out
of high school glee club because,
he said, he wasn’t
the right kind of person.
He said he really wanted
to do athletics but couldn’t.
He’d play baseball at recess,
but got hot and red in the face
because his skin
was thick and scaly and he
couldn’t sweat properly.
He always had
to get at the end of the line
at the drinking fountain.
Sometimes the janitor
wouldn’t let him drink
from the fountain at all,
suggesting there was a risk
that my dad’s (congenital)
skin disease could infect other kids.”
Through both her writing and the words she spoke in addressing her audience, Unruh testified to the deep and abiding love she continues to hold in her heart for her father.
Find Cheryl Unruh’s books at Meadowlark Press, LLC (meadowlark-books.com) and www.cherylunruh.com.
