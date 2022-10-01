Corey Thomas ESU

Corey Thomas hauls in a touchdown pass in the second quarter of Emporia State's 14-13 loss to No. 14 Pittsburg State on Saturday.

 John Sorce/Gazette

Emporia State is looking to bounce back from a heartbreaking 14-13 loss against No. 14 Pittsburg State when it heads up the Turnpike to take on Washburn Saturday afternoon.

Emporia State enters the contest at 2-2, while Washburn is 3-1 and leads the MIAA in scoring and total offense. But even with that, the Hornets are going to play their game.

