Emporia State is looking to bounce back from a heartbreaking 14-13 loss against No. 14 Pittsburg State when it heads up the Turnpike to take on Washburn Saturday afternoon.
Emporia State enters the contest at 2-2, while Washburn is 3-1 and leads the MIAA in scoring and total offense. But even with that, the Hornets are going to play their game.
“We want to be us,” quarterback Braden Gleason said. “We don’t try to change anything or make the game bigger than it is. We just need to go out on offense and execute. You need to treat it like every other game. Every game in this league is a big game, so you just got to be ready to play.”
That’s the case on both sides of the ball. The defense played well holding one of the conference’s top offenses to just 14 points last week. But the end result wasn’t what the team was hoping for and linebacker Dawson Hammes, who led the Hornets with 14 tackles a week ago, feels the defense has been playing well but knows there’s always room for growth.
“We just need to keep playing our type of football,” Hammes said. “I think we’ve been playing well the past couple of weeks and if we come out and play the right way, there’s no one we can’t beat. We like to stack those good days we have. But we can always find ways to get better and we need to find a way to finish those close games.”
The Hornets had to turn the page quickly to prepare for the next opponent. Head coach Garin Higgins knows there is a great challenge ahead of them.
“We’re going to have to execute at a very high level, which is what you have to do in this league each and every Saturday,” Higgins said. “Washburn is a very good football team. They’re very well-coached and sound on both sides of the ball. It’s going to be a big test for us.”
Washburn has one of the league’s top playmakers in wide receiver James Letcher, who currently leads the MIAA in all-purpose yards. Higgins knows to be aware of where he is on the field, but also not to ignore the Ichabod’s other talented players.
“He’s electric and he’s fun to watch, so you need to know where he is on the field at all times,” Higgins said. “You can’t do everything to stop him, because they have other players that can hurt you. But we definitely will know where he’s at because he is a difference maker in this league.”
Hammes knows there’s a task ahead of them, and he feels the defense is prepared to handle it.
“They’ve got explosive players and are always pretty athletic across the board,” Hammes said. “We’ve been preparing for them all week but it’s nothing we haven’t seen before and nothing we think we can’t handle.”
In terms of the rivalry, which is the second-longest active in DII, Higgins appreciates all that comes with it. But knows once the game starts, it’s just another game.
“I think rivalries are good. You grow up with them and people are excited,” Higgins said. “I think both programs have a lot of respect for one another. We know what we’re going to get from them and I think they know what they’re going to get from us. But this is the most important game because it’s the next game. I know our guys will be ready to play. The last 10 years or so, these have been really competitive games and I wouldn’t expect this one to be any different.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.