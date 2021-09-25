The same narrative continued into week four of the football season as big scores and unmitigated offense ruled the gridiron.
Madison blew by Udall 50-0 in a district matchup. The Bulldogs remain undefeated at 4-0 and play at Oxford next week.
Madison -- 36; 14; 0; 0; -- 50
Udall -- 0; 0; 0; 0; -- 0
Lebo garnered its third win of the season beating Hartford 54-8.
Wolves quarterback Kyle Reese completed 10 passes on 14 attempts with two touchdowns and found the end zone four times with his legs.
The Jaguars’ Shayden Sull carried the ball 19 times for 11 yards and one score.
Hartford drops to 1-3 and plays at Rural Vista next week. Lebo improves to 3-1 and meets Wakefield in week-five action.
Lebo -- 32; 10; 12; -- 54
Hartford -- 0; 0; 8; -- 8
RUSHING -- Lebo: K.Reese 14-102-4. Hartford: S.Sull 19-111-1
PASSING -- Lebo, K.Reese 10-14-180-2. Hartford: A.Smith 3-10-9
RECEIVING -- Lebo: L.Grimmett 3-69-1. Hartford: T.Torrens 1-5
Chase County had another big night, dispatching Burden-Central 68-36 while maintaining its four-game streak of victories (4-0).
Junior quarterback Mitch Budke made the house his home Friday night, bringing the rock into the end zone six times. He also threw a 53-yard TD pass.
Emporia High transfer Cal Kohlmeier joined the offensive fireworks, running for touchdowns of 55 yards and 37 yards respectively.
The Bulldogs are on the road at Flinthills next Friday.
Chase County -- 16; 28; 24; 0 -- 68
Burden-Central 8; 16; 12; 0 -- 36
Northern Heights lost to Lyndon 68-0 and fell to 0-3. The Wildcats face Uniontown in a home matchup next week
