Without its second-leading scorer, the Emporia State men’s basketball team relied on its defense to beat Missouri Western 76-64 Thursday night.
The Hornets (12-3, 7-2 MIAA) held the Griffons (8-7, 4-3 MIAA) to 23% (6 of 26) shooting in the second half to help make up for the absence of Jumah’Ri Turner, who averages 17.7 points per game this season but sat out of the game due to COVID-19 protocols.
Tray Buchanan, who continues to lead the nation in scoring, put up 33 points – 10 of which came from the free-throw line and 15 from 3-point distance – to go along with his five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Mayuom Buom contributed 15 points and five rebounds while Brooks Haddock added eight points and Brenden Van Dyke had eight points and nine rebounds.
The first half was close throughout and featured 10 ties and six lead changes before Emporia State went ahead 43-40 at halftime. In the second half, the Hornets pulled away and would lead by as many as 19 at 59-40 with 8:05 remaining.
Emporia State shot 42% (24 of 57) overall while holding Missouri Western to 39% (22 of 56) shooting for the game.
Will Eames led the Griffons with 20 points while JaQuaylon Mays scored 17.
The Hornets have now won five in a row and are off to their best start since they were 13-3 in 2008-09. Their Saturday matchup with Northwest Missouri State was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Bearcat program. Emporia State will next be in action at Pittsburg State at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
