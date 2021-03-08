Flint Hills Community Health Center is one of 18 federally qualified health centers in Kansas that benefited from $3 million in state-allocated Coronavirus Relief Funds to increase access to care through telehealth.
The announcement was made by Gov. Laura Kelly in Junction City last week.
FHCHC CEO Renee Hively said the health center has been able to purchase blood pressure monitors, glucometers, pulse oximeters, thermometers and scales that will allow patients and their doctors to monitor chronic conditions from home.
"We just got our policy approved last month from our board for that particular initiative," Hively said. "So, we will start identifying some of our hypertensive patients and see if they would like to enroll into our program to use the remote monitoring devices."
Patients who wish to use those devices will check them out from the health center, Hively said. Diabetic patients can check out remote monitoring devices to monitor blood sugars.
"They will be able to monitor their blood sugar or monitor their blood pressure and send those results into us, and those results will be incorporated into their electronic health record and be used for treatment purposes with our providers," Hively said. "They'll be able to do a telehealth visit and be able to transfer or show us that information, and we'll just really incorporate it into their medical records, it just helps so that we know they have an approved device at home that they can use and give us the results, and then we incorporate that into their overall care."
Hively said, for well-managed patients with chronic conditions, this is a good option for those regular check-ups. There are a couple of downsides, however.
The option is only available for patients who have a smartphone that is compatible with the apps needed to pair with the devices. The data also does not automatically upload to the FHCHC database, so patients will either need to screenshot their information and send it via secure messaging on the patient portal or email it securely.
Hively said the telehealth options also help reduce risk during COVID — especially for immunocompromised patients. It also helps patients with transportation issues. Although the health center does provide free transportation to and from appointments through LCAT, sometimes unexpected car troubles can be a barrier to a patient.
Hively expected patients to start getting enrolled in the program this week. When patients enroll, she said they will also get walked through how to register with the patient portal and how to upload their information for appointments.
"We'll walk them through getting their smartphone set up to whatever device, remote device, they're going to use, and we'll also get them registered into our patient portal as well, so that they can send again, see their test results and anything else that they need connected to the patient portal," she said.
While this is a relatively new addition for the medical side of FHCHC, she said behavioral health providers are "rock stars" when it comes to telehealth. Hively said she's excited to see more people get connected and hopes to see telehealth available for the long haul.
The governor said the pandemic has increased the need for telehealth.
“While COVID-19 underscored the importance of increasing telehealth capabilities, growing these services will benefit Kansans long after the pandemic is over,” Kelly said last week. “I’m pleased that Community Care has used these Coronavirus Relief Funds to bolster telehealth services and increase access to health care for all Kansas. My administration is committed to supporting these efforts now and into the future.”
