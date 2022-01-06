The Emporia State women’s basketball game against Missouri Western Thursday night and both the men’s and women’s games against Northwest Missouri State on Saturday have been postponed.
The Hornet men will still host Missouri Western Thursday night and tipoff has been moved up to 7 p.m.
The women’s program was hit with a combination of injuries and COVID-19 this week, causing the postponement of both games.
The Northwest Missouri State men’s program has also entered into COVID-19 protocols.
All games will be made up later this season. Those dates will be announced as soon as they are finalized.
