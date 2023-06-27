More than 120 of the world’s finest antique automobiles will roll into Emporia this week as part of the Hemmings Motor News Great Race.
The race is set to make a lunch stop at the Lyon County Fairgrounds at 1 p.m. Thursday. It’s the first time the race has stopped in Emporia since June 6, 1998.
The Great Race is a time, speed and endurance rally for 1974 and older collector vehicles. The event has taken place each summer since 1983, and this year’s edition covers new territory from St. Augustine, Florida, starting on Saturday, June 24, and finishing in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Sunday, July 2.
It last came through Emporia on June 6, 1998.
Visit Emporia director LeLan Dains said he was contacted earlier this year about the upcoming stop. He said the Hemmings group has taken care of a great deal of the planning this year, and asked Dains for possible locations to bring the motorcade.
“We chose the Lyon County Farigrounds this year for a couple reasons,” he said. “One, it’s very logistically easy for them to not only get there, but also park the cars and have access to wonderful facilities.”
Dains said the Emporia Police Department and downtown businesses also requested that the group be routed to the fairgrounds. The Great Race group will enter from the south side of the Lyon County Fairgrounds and park around the Clint Bowyer Building. Community members are asked to enter the fairgrounds from 12th Avenue and park on the gravel lot.
Dains said it’s going to be a fun experience.
“These vehicles are extremely unique,” he said. “They run the gamut from classic cars, sports cars, all the way to custom, unique creations that people have built themselves. There’s a lot of early model vehicles, most of them pre-1970s, so it’s a really unique opportunity to be able to see these vehicles and that’s really what we’re inviting people out to do, is to be able to look at the cars and interact with the drivers and their partners that are riding along with them.”
The great race was started in 1983 by Tom McRae and takes its name from the 1965 movie, “The Great Race.” It gained a huge following from late night showings on ESPN when the netowrk was just starting out in the early 1980s.
This year, teams from Japan, England, Australia, Canada, and every corner of the United States will converge in Florida with vintage automobiles dating back as far as 1916.
“We are excited to start the 2023 Great Race in St. Augustine, America’s oldest city,” according to Race Director Jeff Stumb. “We are also excited to finish in downtown Colorado Springs, in the shadow of one of America’s other most exciting automotive events — the Pikes Peak Hillclimb.”
The basic idea is to accomplish the day’s route as closely as possible to the Rally master’s perfectly scored time. The team that is closest to the perfect time wins their racing division. With cryptic instructions and speed changes, this is a difficult task, especially when you consider that the event stretches across 2,300 miles over nine days.
The race spans 19 cities in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas and Colorado. Over the decades, the Great Race has stopped in hundreds of cities big and small, from tiny Austin, Nevada to New York City.
Each stop on the Great Race is free to the public and spectators. All cars are scheduled to be on display at each lunch stop and evening stop every day of the event. You can find the full schedule of events at www.greatrace.com.
