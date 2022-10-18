The application for one-time federal student loan forgiveness is officially open. Here’s what you need to know.
What is it:
One-time federal student loan forgiveness is “a program that provides eligible borrowers with full or partial discharge of loans up to $20,000 to Federal Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 to non-Pell Grant recipients,” according to the Office of Federal Student Aid.
Who qualifies:
You may qualify for relief if in 2020 or 2021 you…
- made less than the required income to file federal taxes.
- filed as a single tax filer and made less than $125,000.
- were married, filed taxes separately and made less than $125,000.
- were married, filed taxes jointly and made less than $250,000.
- filed as a head of household and made less than $250,000.
- filed as a qualifying widow(er) and made less than $250,000.
How to apply:
Go to studentaid.gov and fill out the application for federal student loan debt relief.
No login or are documents required for the initial application - only your name, date of birth, social security number and contact information. Your loan servicer will reach out to you if they need more information.
“The application for the debt relief itself is very simple and then once it's submitted, the department of education will be in contact with borrowers, if they do need more information from them like proof of income or they'll be in contact to let them know that their application was processed and that they qualify,” Darcy Johnson, ESU student loan coordinator, said. “Borrowers need to make sure that they're watching for those communications, those emails from the Department of Education and responding to those as soon as possible if they do need more information.”
However, beware of scammers.
You do not have to pay for debt relief services, so be wary of any application or email that asks for payment. According to the Office of Federal Student Aid, emails to borrowers come from noreply@studentaid.gov, noreply@debtrelief.studentaid.gov, or ed.gov@public.govdelivery.com.
When should you apply:
As soon as possible.
“I would recommend [borrowers get their applications in] as soon as possible,” Johnson said. “If you do have your application in by the first part of November, [the government] will get the application processed prior to the payment pause ending on Dec. 31, 2022. So this would be the best way to know if you're still going to have a loan balance after the forgiveness happens, what your new monthly repayment will be effective Jan. 1 when the payment pause ends.”
However, even if you don’t get it in by then, don’t worry. The application will be open through Dec. 31, 2023.
According to Johnson, applications will take about 45 days for processing.
What doesn’t qualify:
Private loans, some federal loans that are not held by the Department of Education and any loan that did not pay out before June 30.
“The loans that are eligible for forgiveness had to pay out before June 30, 2022,” Johnson said. “So it will help some of our current students who have been at ESU for the last two or three years, just because of when those loans had to be borrowed by.”
Some federal loans will not qualify for this relief if they are not held by the Department of Education.
“Those had to be consolidated to a direct loan type prior to Sept. 29 2022,” Johnson explained. “If they have a Perkins loan that is still owned and being serviced by … the school that they got their degree from, those would not qualify. But if the Perkins loan is currently owned by the U.S. Department of Education, that qualifies.”
Additionally, some FFEL loans may not qualify.
“People who borrowed loans prior to 2010 may have that old loan type and while they were federal student loans, they weren't actually owned by the government,” Johnson said. “The money was loaned by guarantee agencies that were contracted through the government. So those would be ones that don't qualify, if they are still that old FFEL loan type, unless those loans have been transferred to the Department of Education already.”
How to check if you qualify:
“Go to studentaid.gov and log in with [your] federal student aid ID,” Johnson said. “That gives them access to that website, and then there's a “My Aid” dashboard and they could look at their loan type. So if their loan types are direct subsidized, direct unsubsidized, direct plus or direct consolidation, those would all qualify.”
According to President Biden, around 8 million people have already applied for the relief during the beta testing over the weekend. If you applied during the beta version, you do not need to reapply now. Your application will be processed the same as anyone who applies now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.