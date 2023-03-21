EHS girls soccer opening night 2023
John Sorce/Gazette

The Emporia High School girls soccer team opened its season with a 2-0 win over Junction City at Emporia High School on Tuesday night.

“That was really fun,” head coach Oscar Macias said. “It was great to see girls going into the air to head the ball and having the vision that we weren’t used to in the past. It was fun to watch a variety of girls getting involved in the attack and having chances to score. We should have got a few more but they’ll come as they build chemistry.”

