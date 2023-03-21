The Emporia High School girls soccer team opened its season with a 2-0 win over Junction City at Emporia High School on Tuesday night.
“That was really fun,” head coach Oscar Macias said. “It was great to see girls going into the air to head the ball and having the vision that we weren’t used to in the past. It was fun to watch a variety of girls getting involved in the attack and having chances to score. We should have got a few more but they’ll come as they build chemistry.”
Juniors Lotte Spaans and Emeil Bennett scored in the win for the Lady Spartans. Spaans scored in the first half while Bennett scored in the second half.
“It was awesome,” Spaans said about scoring the team’s first goal of the season. “I’ve been out for a while with some injuries, so to come back and score the first goal is such a cool feeling.”
“I think it was a really good start to our season,” Bennett added. “We definitely have things we need to improve on, but we’ve been working hard at practice and you can definitely see it on the field.”
Emporia is a young team this season with just one senior on the roster. Bennett is one of the returning starters, and she thinks the team can be successful as they get more experience playing together.
“We’re young but I think we’re just as good as any other team,” Bennett said. “We just need some more experience with each other to build chemistry and I think we’re going to have a successful season.”
Emporia (1-0) will hit the road on Thursday when it will take on Seaman at 6:15 p.m.
“Seaman is always tough,” Macias said. “They have a really strong team year in and year out but we keep communicating to the girls is we’re going to have an aggressive and brave mindset. We’re going to be courageous in what we’re doing and if we can continue to do that consistently, it won’t matter who we’re playing and that’s the mindset going forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.