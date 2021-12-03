Three Hornets scored in double figures as the Emporia State men’s basketball team erased a 10-point second-half deficit to open MIAA play with an 81-70 win over Nebraska-Kearney.
The Hornets (6-1, 1-0) trailed the Lopers (3-3, 0-1) 44-34 20 seconds into the second half. However, they used a 10-2 run from the 17:34 mark to the 15:14 mark to tie the game at 48.
The lead swung back and forth from 53-50 Nebraska-Kearney with 12:28 to play to 61-53 Emporia State with 9:13 to play to 63-63 with 6:19 to play.
But the Hornets outscored the Lopers 18-7 over the final six minutes to pull out its fifth straight win in an MIAA opener.
Tray Buchanan led all scorers with 24 points – 23 of which came in the second half – to go with six rebounds. Jumah’Ri Turner added 18 points and Mayuom Buom had 16.
Emporia State limited itself to just five turnovers in the game while forcing 11 of them from Nebraska-Kearney.
The Hornets will return to action when they welcome in Fort Hays State at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
