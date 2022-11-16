The Emporia State men’s basketball team improved to 3-0 on the season as it won a nailbiter over visiting Rockhurst at White Auditorium on Wednesday night, 66-64.
The Hornets jumped out to a fast start, going on a 14-4 run to open the game thanks in large part to six points from Alijah Comithier and a pair of dunks from Peyton Rogers-Schmidt. But Rockhurst would chip away and make it a one-point game with 6:57 to play. Things were back and forth from there for the rest of the half, with no team taking more than a three-point lead.
Rockhurst took its first lead of the night, 30-28, on a pair of free throws with 1:06 to play. Owen Long tied the game with a jumper with 15 seconds, but Rockhurst hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer as the Hawks took a 33-30 lead into the half.
“We had a few dunks in the first rotation and got out 14-4, but Rockhurst is a team of winners,” head coach Craig Doty said. “They weren’t going to back down and we’re still developing all of our winning tendencies. We’re happy we can learn from a win.”
The game would remain close in the second half, with Rockhurst not leading by more than six points. Emporia State took the lead back on a 3-pointer from Atavian Butler to make it 46-44 with 12:14 to play.
“It’s a game of runs,” Comithier said. “They had dynamic sets and we struggled with that a little bit. But as the game went along, we knew we would go on a run and it ultimately just came down to us getting stops defensively.”
Rockhurst lead one more time after a Rich Byhre triple but the Hornets answered right back by a Butler layup that gave them a lead they wouldn’t relinquish, though it would never grow greater than six points.
“What you saw is Kaden Evans hit a couple of threes and Atavian Butler hit a corner three and that kind of shifted the momentum offensively because we were 0-for-7 from three in the first half,” Doty said. “But it was the defensive end where we were getting stops simultaneous that allowed us to eliminate Rockhurt’s six-point margin they had with about 15 minutes left in the game.”
The Hornets were led offensively by Comithier, who scored 20 points. Boum added 15 points and Evans totaled nine points with nine assists and seven rebounds.
“We led for almost 30 minutes tonight even though it didn’t feel like we had control of the game,” Doty said. “That’s a tough Rockhurst team and Alijah means the most to us on the defensive end. While he had 20 points tonight, what he does defensively is game-changing for us.”
For Comithier, this was his first home game at White Auditorium after coming in this year as a transfer. He was excited to play in this environment.
“It was exhilarating,” Comithier said. "This is the first time I’ve ever played in White coming in as a transfer and didn’t really know what to expect. I want to shout out the fans for coming out for our first home game.”
Emporia returns to the court on Friday when it takes on William Jewell from Liberty, Mo. at 7:30 p.m. The team may be 3-0, but Buom knows there’s a lot to work on.
“There’s a lot to work on,” Buom said. “There’s been a lot of ups and downs with the team, but that’s with everybody early in the season. I feel like we got to keep working, staying hungry and come ready to work tomorrow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.