Registration is open for the 84th annual American Legion Boys State of Kansas.
The week of personal development is expanding this year to include current high school sophomores as well as juniors. It will take place June 5-11 at Kansas State University.
Boys State has a political-government theme, “providing opportunities to lead under pressure, showcasing character and working effectively within a team,” a statement said.
Students can apply or be nominated for Boys State online at KSBState.org. The week costs $350, but sponsors often pay $300 of each student's fee. Registration is open through May, subject to space limits.
Business, clubs and individuals who wish to sponsor a student can call Boys State at 785-550-6492.
