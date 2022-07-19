The annual Shaping the Future Young Artists’ Exhibition drew a crowd to the Trusler Gallery Friday evening.
This year’s exhibition was the biggest at the Trusler Gallery yet, with 127 pieces by children in Lyon County and the surrounding area. It was also the biggest exhibition the Trusler Gallery has ever had.
“It’s great to see so many people coming out and supporting the kids in their lives and creativity and just, you know, say that what you do is important,” gallery coordinator Sarah Bulinski said.
The gallery is in its fourth year and features young artists from pre-k to high school who can submit a single art piece of any medium.
“When the kids see what they did and what they drew up like this in the gallery setting, I feel like it gives them so much validation,” Bulinski said. “I feel like it’s an important thing.”
Juliet Mallon was the second place artist in the pre-k to 7 age group. Her watercolor painting featured two poppies, painted in hues of green, pink and yellow.
Juliet said she knew she wanted to draw a flower because “all the other art things, I’m putting on an art show … all the other artwork are flowers.”
Kyndyl Olsen was the first place artist in the 8 to 10 age group. Her painting, “Covid Cats”, featured her family’s cats sitting on a cat tree, all sporting face masks.
“During COVID, I decided to make a painting of my cats, and they all had masks,” Kyndyl said. “I really enjoyed it. I did it with my grandma.”
Emma Westhoff was the third place artist in the high school age group, with their crocheted submission entitled “Atrocious Pterodactyl Overalls.”
“I crocheted it out of orange yarn because one of the ladies in my neighborhood, she used to crochet but she stopped, and so she had a lot of extra yarn,” Emma said. “I don’t know why she chose orange for the color she had the most of, but she gave it to me, and I couldn’t get rid of it, no matter what I did, it wouldn’t disappear so I just kept using it and using it.”
“I ended up making overalls,” they said. “At the very end I decided to add a pterodactyl to the front, and then I called them my atrocious pterodactyl overalls because I thought they were probably the ugliest thing in the world, but I just liked how they looked after the end and I was really happy about it because I made the pattern myself.”
