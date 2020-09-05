It was a game week unlike any other at Emporia High School. As the Spartans prepared to host Topeka-Hayden Friday night, Athletic Director Curtis Simons had a to-do list full of tasks he never would have had to consider last fall, or any other year for that matter.
Emporia is set to play its home games on campus this fall rather than at Emporia State’s Welch Stadium. With that, Simons spent his week coordinating ticket vouchers — each of the 40 varsity players who dressed Friday night received just two for family — marking off distanced seating in the bleachers, organizing safety protocols and preparing to host a high school football game in the middle of a pandemic.
It’s the sort of undertaking putting on the sport will require this year in the midst of COVID-19.
“It’s going to be very different this fall,” Simons said. “We’ve got to limit the number of people at the games.”
Home football games didn’t look quite the same Friday night when area programs such as Emporia, Hartford and Council Grove kicked off the 2020 season on their own turf. While players got back on the field, only so many fans could return to the stands, where they sat distanced and were encouraged to wear masks. The bands didn’t play. Concessions, if they were available at all, were pre-packaged. It was quieter than a Friday night is ever supposed to be. At Hartford, the fans who could attend Friday night were welcomed with temperature checks.
It’s just one of the many ways high football is different this fall, and while some fans in the area are disappointed to be locked out, limited attendance is key not only to keeping high school football teams on the field, but to the overall safety of the communities that support them.
“We want to keep playing and keep the students active and also not have school get shut down,” Council Grove athletic director Jay Doornbos said. “We hope people will respect that.”
On a good night in recent years, Emporia could attract more than 1,000 people to a game. On Friday, the goal was to keep total attendance under 200, in compliance with guidelines set by the Lyon County Health Department and restricted to parents of players and cheerleaders along with a small contingent from Topeka-Hayden. Smaller programs such as Hartford and Council Grove invited less than half as many to their contests.
Lowered attendance and heightened safety measures are crucial in preventing the spread of COVID-19, but they have brought with them a financial burden that each area program will be forced to grapple with this fall. The loss of gate money on tickets coupled with the cost of new safety measures presents added challenges for local athletic departments in a year filled with so many others.
At Council Grove, the Bill Young Foundation sponsored tickets for the season, a boon for both the school and players and their families. Other programs don’t have the benefit of such a donation, and instead are left wondering what this fall might do to their budgets.
“Being a smaller school, we need everything you can get so this has been tough,” Hartford head coach Colton Barrett said. “That might be something that gets talked about after this week.”
Friday nights with distanced seating and fewer fans also presents school’s with the challenge of maintaining an atmosphere for their players. Contests with fans in masks, small crowds and bands deemed non-essential don’t lend themselves to the raucous Friday night scenes players and fans alike are accustomed to.
Organizers at Emporia and Hartford did their best playing music throughout their games. At Council Grove, one bit of normalcy still remained: district superintendent Aron Dody was still allowed to shoot fireworks after Braves scoring plays.
“We want things to be as normal as possible.” Doornbos said.
For all of their efforts, nothing really is normal this fall, down to the Friday night atmospheres in the area. With limited fans, no bands and all the other ingredients that make high school football so special absent this season, everything is changed. It wasn’t the same at Emporia or Hartford or Council Grove Friday night, and it won’t be the same when Olpe, Lebo, Madison and the rest host their home openers in the coming weeks.
The diminished environments are the reality this fall, and the cost of playing football and maintaining safety until further notice.
“It’s what we have to do for now,” Simons said. “Hopefully it’s not something we have to do for long.”
To Eli Lederman of The Emporia Gazette - Of all the four pictures you have with this article, the only one calling out a team losing is the one for Hartford from a 2018 picture. Why would you do such a thing? Hartford is a small school, and they had a very impressive football record probably 5(?) or so years ago (look it up to learn for yourself). Why in the world you would choose to show a losing game for them (and you clearly noted that in the caption for the pic), but yet you certainly did not do that for any of the other schools mentioned in the article or in the pictures. For your information, Hartford won their first home game (first game of the season) Friday night, September 4, 2020.
