Kent Heermann announced his intention to retire as the president of the Emporia Regional Development Association during a meeting of the board Friday morning.
Heermann will remain in the role he has held for more than 27 years until the first quarter of 2022 in order to give the RDA board time to assemble a committee to find his replacement and allow him to tie up some loose ends.
“I wanted to leave some flexibility that gives time to do a search,” he said. “I’ve got some projects ongoing here that I’m working on. Hopefully, we can get those completed.”
Heermann started with the RDA in Feb. 1994 and he said that the longevity that he has had is somewhat unusual in his line of work.
“That’s a long time to be in one community in the economic development profession. Usually, it’s a little shorter tenure than that,” he said. “But it’s been good here. It’s been good for me. It’s been good for Emporia. We’ve gotten a lot accomplished. The community’s been very supportive of what we’re trying to accomplish. The elected leadership’s been very cooperative too, and so that’s probably one of the reasons I stuck around so long.”
Heermann said that the community support “made my job a lot easier” and cited as an example the sales tax for economic development, which the city voted in favor of in 1994 and retained in 2000, 2010 and 2017.
“There’s a funding stream in the future and by having that funding stream for marketing and administrative costs, acquiring real estate, investing in infrastructure and all that, that’s made our program very successful,” he said.
Over the last 27-plus years, Heermann said, the RDA has been involved with more than $1 billion of new capital investment in buildings and equipment, more than 2,500 new and diversified jobs and more than 2.6 million square feet of new building space. These accomplishments are a significant benefit to the surrounding area.
“Some of that grows the tax base whenever you build a building and there’s new businesses there and incentivize tax abatements, but eventually those go on the tax rolls and that helps the school district, the county and the city with funding their operation,” Heermann said.
However, despite those achievements and numerous others, Heermann said he recognized that now was the right time to step away.
“I’ve done my part over my watch and it’s time to hand the baton to somebody else to carry on, who may have a little different perspective on how you get from point A to point B to accomplish the same goals or similar goals,” he said.
Looking forward to what’s next, Heermann said he could see some potential consulting opportunities on the horizon, but he’s also interested in taking time to enjoy his retirement.
“Part of retirement is that you gain back more time for yourself to just kind of enjoy the fruits of your labor, if you will, or do other activities that are not as stressful, maybe more enjoyable, maybe recreational, exercise, travel, visit grandkids, watch grandkids’ games, events and activities,” he said. “I won’t have any trouble finding stuff to do. There’s no question about that.”
However, Heermann still has at least six months of work ahead of him, a sort of swan song for the work to which he’s dedicated a considerable portion of his life.
“I’m just very thankful that I’ve had the opportunity to be here,” he said. “ … There’s a lot of families that we’ve impacted. Sometimes you see the logos on people’s caps or shirts or whatever and you feel a great deal of satisfaction that you impacted those families’ lives and that was one of our objectives: to create opportunities for people for employment, for good jobs to better their family and better their children’s future as well.”
