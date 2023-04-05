Courtesy ESU Athletics
The Emporia State softball team returned to the friendly confines of the Trusler Sports Complex and swept William Jewell on Tuesday afternoon. The Hornets won 15-0 in the first game and 9-1 in the second.
Game One
Emporia State’s Gracie Rabe took a no-hitter to the last batter she faced while the Hornet offense matched their season high in a 15-0 run-rule victory in the matinee.
It took Rabe just ten pitches to get out of the first inning and the Hornets rewarded her with a run in the bottom of the inning. Abbey Ward singled and stole second before going to third on a throwing error. Sophia Rockhold delivered an RBI single up the middle to give ESU a 1-0 lead.
The Hornets then put four runs on the board in the bottom of the second. Haley Garnett had the big blow in the inning with a two-run double that scored Roni Raines and Alexis Dial.
After being held scoreless in the third, Emporia State erupted for ten runs in the bottom of the fourth. Raines started the action by getting hit by a pitch. Ward then hit a grounder to short and the throw trying to get Raines at second sailed into the outfield. Garnett hit a fly out to the shortstop in shallow left field and Raines raced home ahead of the throw to make it 6-0. Sophia Rockhold singled in Ward followed by singles from Emma Furnish and Lexi Williams to load the bases. After a pitching change, McKensy Glass and Rabe both walked. On Rabe’s walk, Williams took advantage of a lax defense by the Cardinals and raced all the way home from second to make it 10-0. Raines would make it 11-0 with an RBI single while Rabe scored on a passed ball to give the Hornets a 12-0 lead. Ward singled to right to plate Dial and make it 13-0. Garnett then drove in Raines with a ground out for her fourth RBI of the game. Rockhold finished the scoring with a single to left to make it 15-0.
Rabe retired the first two batters in the top of the fifth before Ella Hoffman lofted a fly ball to left center. Dial laid out trying to make the catch but the ball popped out of her glove as she hit the ground. Hoffman was then caught in a run down between first and second and was eventually tagged out to end the game.
Game Two
Ward scored the first and last runs of the game as Emporia State put up their second straight run-rule win with a 9-1 victory in six innings in the nightcap.
Ward hit a home run in the first inning to put Emporia State up 1-0. The Hornets would threaten in the second and third innings but left two runners on in each of the innings before breaking through in the fourth.
Rockhold started things with a double and went to third on a Williams single. Furnish then reached when her fly ball to center popped out of the centerfielder’s glove allowing Williams and Rockhold to both score. Glass singled to drive in Furnish and Dial followed with a single to put runners on first and second and force a pitching change by William Jewell.
Raines singled through the right side to load the bases before Ward and Ari Cordova both walked to drive in runs and give the Hornets a 6-0 lead. Rockhold then made it 7-0 with an RBI ground out.
The Cardinals finally got on the board with a run in the top of the fifth thanks to a Payton Totzke RBI single with two outs. The Hornets left two more runners on base in the bottom of the fifth as the game continued into the sixth. Jewell had two runners on with two outs but Sydney Righi was able to get a ground ball to third to end the inning.
Ward led off the bottom of the sixth with a single up the middle and stole second. She went to third on a Rockhold single down the third base line. With two outs Williams hit a single to left field that socred Rockhold and Ward to invoke the run rule.
Emporia State (21-15, 3-7 MIAA) will be back in action on Friday, April 7 when they host Neb.-Kearney. First pitch of the doubleheader from the Trusler Sports Complex is set for 3 p.m.
