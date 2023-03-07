Looking for plans Thursday evening? How about a night of local art and great food?
Emporia State University professors and students will be hosting an evening of poetry, music and food at Chi Em Eats Thursday at 6 p.m.
The event will feature poetry from English, Modern Languages, and Journalism professors Kevin Rabas and Amy Sage Webb-Baza and students in ESU’s student-run literary organization Quivira, as well as music from Human Resources trainer Lisa Mortiz.
“If you think you don’t like poetry or you think it’s an elitist thing, it’s really not,” Webb-Baza said. “It’s one of the primary ways that people communicate and cultures; think of all the pub culture where singing and music is part of our history. I think people will really like it.”
Chi Em Eats owner Mai Fields said it’s important for local businesses to support local art and expression.
“Being able to just support the faculty at the university, the students, giving them another venue to express themselves, that’s really important to us,” Fields said.
“The relationship with Emporia and our community outreach is just a priority for how we’re rethinking everything,” Webb-Baza added. “Some areas like creative writing and theater and some of those have always had programming and have always had some ties with the community but we’re just looking at ways to enhance those. There’s so much infrastructure and Emporia now in things like First Fridays and businesses that are interested in art so there’s a lot of interesting cross-pollination and so we get to do more of it than we ever have and it’s wonderful.”
