Twenty-one local men pledged to be positive role models in the community while raising money for SOS during the 7th annual SOS Strong campaign Monday evening at Mulready's Pub.
SOS Strong began in 2015 as a way to highlight those positive male role models in the community, as well as to remind young people and other members of the community that SOS knows that not all men are abusers. The end goal is to show that abuse is not just a woman's problem — it's everyone's problem.
The “Strong Men” take pledges to lead by example, never blame victims, to not be willing bystanders, to not engage in acts of violence, to stand up for those in need and to always use their voices to speak up for what is right. Men are chosen from Lyon, Chase, Greenwood, Morris, Osage and Coffey counties and each commit to helping SOS stop domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse and neglect in their communities, bringing awareness for these issues and raising $1,000 each to support SOS programs.
This year's SOS Strong Men are Chris Mullins, Corey Linton, Tagan Trahoon, Josh Hamlin, Jacob Welsh, Dean Grant, Robert McClelland, Aaron Trelc, Brad Kirmer, JJ (Jeremy) Johns, Matt Johnson, Ken Weaver, John Decker, Bryan Crouch, Doug Hes, Jacob Stutzman, Scott Stormont, Josh Blaisdell, Sam Tovar, Eric McCabe and Grant Swanson.
"It's important to raise money [for our programs]," said SOS executive director Connie Cahoone. "Grants are down and we need the money. ... You could save a child from abuse or neglect."
Cahoone said this year donations will be matched up to $20,000 thanks to two $10,000 pledges from BJ and Kristy Bayer and another couple that wished to remain anonymous, but have been "longtime supporters" of the organization.
The anonymous donors had originally pledged $5,000, Cahoone said, until they saw firsthand the impact SOS has on people's lives.
"They recently saw the work firsthand in what we do," she said. "This really impacted him."
The pledge was increased to $10,000 just Monday morning.
Tyler Curtis thanked 2021 SOS Strong class for being part of the campaign on behalf of the SOS Board of Directors.
He shared that while he did not grow up in a home with domestic violence, he worked as an educator in a school where most of the student population had experienced some kind of abuse or neglect at one point in their lives.
"What I learned about that was my boys were abused and they then became boys and men who abused themselves," Curtis said. "I saw firsthand the impact of what abuse looks like and what it ends up translating to when they have a victim of their own. That was a really sobering time but it made me realize ... those boys, none of them had a positive male role model. So I want to thank you guys for being positive role models."
Last year's SOS Strong campaign raised more than $40,000 — a record-breaking total. To donate toward an SOS Strong Ambassador’s goal, visit soskansas.com/sos-strong, click the "Donate" button and type in the name of the SOS Strong Ambassador in the "In Honor Of" field.
Donations can also be made with a check made payable to SOS and mailed to 1420 C of E Dr., Ste. 6, Emporia, KS 66801. You may also deliver donations in-person. Just remember to write the name of the SOS Strong Ambassador in the memo field.
The SOS Strong campaign will conclude July 21. For more information, visit https://www.soskansas.com/sos-strong.
