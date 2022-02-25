TOPEKA – Parker Leeds scored 22 points and River Peters added 19 but the Emporia High boys basketball team struggled to slow down Seaman’s offense in a 70-58 loss Friday night.
The Vikings (13-7) shot 60% overall and 70% from inside the 3-point arc as they gashed the Spartans (3-17) in the paint.
“We really struggled around the rim defensively,” said Emporia head coach Beau Welch. “I thought that was the whole key: our inability limit them when they were able to get it 7-8 feet around the rim. We played some zone to take them away from the perimeter and we just weren’t strong enough around the rim to limit some of the looks. We were there but they were strong enough to still get good looks and, like I said, we were never able to make them shoot it over us.”
Mateo Hyman led Seaman with 20 points while Ty Henry had 16 and Dreighton Griess contributed 12.
For their part, the Spartans put up their third-best scoring output of the season and hung close with a team that beat them by 20 earlier in the season and has had their number in recent seasons.
Emporia shot 44% from the field and hit 10 of 21 3-point attempts.
“I thought we did a lot of good things offensively,” Welch said. “I thought we shot it pretty well and executed for the most part. And that’s against a team with some bigger guys and some shot blockers. I thought we played pretty well tonight, which I come out and feel good about. We just weren’t strong enough to get stops when we needed to to keep ourselves in it.”
But unlike several games this season – particularly early on – the Spartans were never really out of it. In the first half, they fell behind 8-2 before tying the game 10-10 and pulled back to a 29-26 deficit after trailing 29-19. In the second half, the Vikings built up a 13-point lead but Emporia managed to whittle that down to six.
As the game wore on, Seaman stretched its lead to as many as 18, but the Spartans continually found ways to keep things from spiraling out of control.
“That’s been what we’ve tried to do all year, just grind it out, grind it out, be there at the end and try to steal it down the stretch,” Welch said. “We were close. We hung around. … I’m proud of our guys. There were two or three times where we could’ve let it get away from us. We could have let it get away from us in the first four minutes but we were able able to keep battling, get some baskets, keep fighting, keep clawing and get back in the game. That’s a really good sign for the future of our guys.”
Leeds and Peters were the sparks for Emporia’s offensive effort. Leeds scored 17 of his 22 points in the second half and made four 3-pointers in the game. Peters put up all 19 of his points in the first half – including 17 in the first 12 minutes – and buried three triples.
“I thought River getting going on offense in the first half really kept us going offensively and I thought Parker (did a good job) in the second half; he started getting to the line, which is what we needed,” Welch said. “...It’s good to see how those guys come out and execute and compete.”
A RETURN TO FORM
After Tuesday’s loss to Hayden – Emporia’s second straight – Welch said that he was worried that the Spartans’ win over Junction City two weeks ago had somehow zapped them of “focus” and “purpose” on offense.
His team’s performance against Seaman, even in defeat, dashed those concerns.
“I felt like we were back to who we were tonight and I thought we had great purpose offensively,” he said. “I thought we moved the ball, I thought we cut, I thought we did a lot of good things offensively tonight.”
UP NEXT
Emporia finished 17th in the 5A West Sub-state, meaning that it did not qualify to compete for a state championship. The Spartans will play a consolation game against 18th-place Newton, most likely Monday or Tuesday and most likely on their home court.
“We told our guys, ‘You know, not many people get a chance to to win their last game of the year,’” Welch said. “...It’s another chance to play together and a chance to hopefully win our last game on our home floor. We should embrace that and play it up and go out and compete and enjoy every moment of it.”
SEAMAN 70, EMPORIA 58
Emporia (3-17) – 12; 14; 16; 16; – 58
Seaman (13-7) – 19; 13; 21; 17; – 70
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
Emporia – Leeds 22, Peters 19, Stewart 7, Templeton 6, Rech 2, Ortega 2.
Seaman – Hyman 20, Henry 16, Griess 12, Wilhelm 9, Davis 8, Bonner 5.
