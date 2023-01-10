The Emporia High School girls basketball team remained unbeaten in a 51-16 victory over Paola at Emporia High School on Tuesday night.
The Lady Spartans jumped out to a fast start, scoring the first nine points. Eight of them came from Addie Kirmer, who bounced back after a few off nights offensively (two and nine points in her last two games).
“That was good to see,” head coach Carolyn Dorsey said. “I think she still knows that she had a bad performance two games ago and I still think she had one of her best games at Topeka High, but we need her to score. I thought getting her going early was big.”
Lexsey DeWitt scored Emporia’s last seven points in the quarter, including a three-pointer at the end of the frame which sparked a 24-0 Emporia run that lasted the entire second quarter. The Emporia defense did not allow a single point while the Lady Spartan offense put 21 points on the board to take a 37-7 lead into the half.
“I thought our first half was really complete,” Dorsey said. “We looked like a team that was noteworthy of being talked about. In the second quarter, the defense looked like it mattered to them. They were aggressive and had high energy. Our defense was generating points and one of the easiest ways to score is to guard, steal and score a layup. I was very happy with how we played in the first half.”
Emporia scored eight points in the third quarter and six in the fourth, with the running clock in effect.
Coming off a game where Emporia played a full 40 minutes last Friday against Topeka High, Dorsey felt the team was unable to put together back-to-back full games, but they are getting closer.
“What was written on our board tonight was ‘attention to detail’ and I think we still take those for granted,” Dorsey said. “That’s kind of the younger mindset they have as teenagers, but they are getting closer. Our big challenge was can we put together a second great performance after Topeka High and I thought for about 30 minutes tonight, they were the team we saw on Friday.”
Kirmer led the Lady Spartans with 16 points and DeWitt added 14. Emporia had nine players on the scoresheet.
Emporia (9-0) will be at home on Friday night when it hosts Junction City at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.