The Emporia High School girls basketball team remained unbeaten in a 51-16 victory over Paola at Emporia High School on Tuesday night.

The Lady Spartans jumped out to a fast start, scoring the first nine points. Eight of them came from Addie Kirmer, who bounced back after a few off nights offensively (two and nine points in her last two games).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.