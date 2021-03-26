It started at a party, with a card game and drinks. A gun came out. Everyone was having fun, passing it around and doing tricks.
The gun was loaded and went off and shot one of them in the stomach.
Roxanne Van Gundy, the director of the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center, took that call. While the call came in 10 years ago, she remembers it like happened yesterday.
"As I came into the situation on 9-1-1, the friend was bleeding profusely," she said. "The man who shot him was crying and yelling. He was saying that he was going to go to jail. He was going to get fired from his job. He’d lose his child. Throughout the call, the shooter became more and more agitated. He still had the gun in his hands."
While the shooter threatened suicide, Van Gundy walked the called through keeping the victim as stable as possible.
"There was a point in the conversation, that I wondered if I should talk to the shooter," she said. "Could I solve this situation? Could I talk him down? My training said no. Stay with your caller."
The shooting victim survived, Van Gundy said, thanks to the caller's calm control of the situation. But when emergency crews arrived, the shooter sat on the couch and began to cry.
Van Gundy heard her caller unable to get his friend to put down the gun. She heard units arriving at the front door.
"In my other ear, I heard a sound that I still remember a decade later,"she said. "The way he sighed right before. I blamed myself for a long time for that man’s death. I know what happened to him was decided by a something much greater than me, but I always felt like I let him down because I didn’t try to talk to him and help him see that everything would work out. I couldn’t tell you the saves I’ve had in 15 years. I’m sure I’ve had some great ones. I just remember the losses."
It's calls like this one, that stay with dispatchers like Van Gundy and other emergency first responders. But, up until just a few days ago, public safety dispatchers didn't even have that designation.
After more than a year of campaigning and advocating, Kansas 9-1-1 dispatchers have finally received the classification they have been pushing for: the state's 9-1-1 dispatchers and public safety telecommunicators are officially first responders.
The designation was made as part of an amendment to the Emergency Management Act, which Gov. Laura Kelly signed into law late Wednesday night.
For Van Gundy, who also serves as vice president of the Kansas chapter of the National Emergency Number Association, it's been a long and mentally exhausting road to get there.
Prior to Wednesday's signing, Van Gundy said 9-1-1 dispatchers were classified as clerical workers. That may have made sense 68 years ago when 9-1-1 was first established, she said, but technological advances and the training required to become a public safety dispatcher have drastically changed over the years.
"This has been something that I felt really passionate about for a lot of years," she said. "The amount of training that a dispatcher has to have in 2021, clerical is almost laughable."
LCECC Dispatcher Selena Lasser has been answering 9-1-1 calls for 15 years. The calls that stick with her are anything but "clerical."
"I remember it was spring of 2011, I remember it was second shift on a Saturday night, I even remember the partners I was working with at the time," she said. "I remember answering 9-1-1 and a woman hysterically screaming that her 2-year-old son was choking on food. He wasn't awake, he wasn't breathing. I started CPR instructions hoping to hear that sweet baby boy cry. Nothing."
Lasser walked the mother through lifesaving measures for 20 excruciating minutes. The
"For 20 minutes, I only heard the screaming of a mother begging for child to wake up," she said. "Those 20 minutes seemed to last 20 hours. I still cry for that little baby boy."
A seat at the table
Van Gundy has worked as a public safety dispatcher since 2005, starting her career with the Emporia Police Department. After moving to Alaska in 2009 and several years working with the Alaska State Troopers, she returned to Kansas and local dispatch. She took over LCECC's director in 2018 and has been heavily involved in the efforts to reclassify dispatchers' status.
She said a clear need for reclassification came last year when the COVID-19 pandemic forced statewide shutdowns. Emergency first responders were eligible for priority testing when test supplies were being rationed early on, but dispatchers weren't included in that group — even though they were working closely with law enforcement, fire departments and more. Van Gundy asked if dispatchers were included in that group.
"The state came back and said, 'You know, you have a really important job, but not important enough for priority testing,'" she said. "Then the CARES Act happened where it was day care reimbursement that was just for first responders. Well, what about our employees that are still coming in and leaving their families? Well, you had to call everybody under the sun to see if we were a part of that."
Vaccinations were the next big question.
"It would have eliminated a lot of confusion if we were listed in the Emergency Management Act before this all started," Van Gundy said. "I think the culture of law enforcement and fire and EMS, it shifted from, 'dispatch just answers the phones,' to they looked at us like we're first responders already. It gets really difficult when we have to fight with everyone else to say, 'Hey, we do a first responder job. We are first responders.'"
'We're not gonna stop'
Cassandra Grimm remembered a series of calls that began in Dec. 2014, starting when a man called 9-1-1 to say he had found his friend not breathing and turning blue. Grimm started providing CPR instructions while her partners got the ambulance out. The address, she said, was in northern Lyon County and she stayed on the line for close to 20 minutes providing lifesaving instructions.
"He survived," Grimm said. "In April of 2016, I get a call from the wife of the same man I helped save in Dec. 2014. Again, in the northern part of Lyon County. I walked her through step-by-step instructions having her perform CPR on her husband. He survived."
Grimm was scheduled to work in March 2018 but called in. She was sick. A 9-1-1 call came into dispatch. It was the same man she'd helped those two times before.
"He was at work and they were given CPR instructions," she said. "He didn't make it. I've asked myself what would have happened if I had gone to work. Would I have answered the call? Would he still be here if I was there? After the call in Dec. of 2014 I got to meet him and his family in Jan. of 2015. I was his first responder."
It's memories like this, Van Gundy said, that will keep organizations like NENA and the Public Safety Communications Officials will keep advocating for public safety dispatchers in other states that have not yet received first responder designation. And, they will keep pushing to make positive gains for dispatchers through trainings, resources and further advocacy.
It's rare that someone is calling 9-1-1 on their happiest days, Van Gundy said. And that wears on the 15 dispatchers that takes shifts at LCECC.
"They're not just robots," she said. "They're all humans and they all struggle. ... They're hearing everyone's worst day for 12 hours a day."
"We're not gonna stop," she said. "Our goal in Kansas is to work to make the lives of our membership better. So this is step one. There's some legislation that was introduced this year on PTSD as a worker's comp claim — that's huge for us because we're experiencing PTSD in the center and 20-30% nationwide. We want to work to advocate to be included in things like that. I think mental health is a good first step."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.