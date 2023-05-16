Flint Hills Technical College is seeking an Accounts Payable (AP) Clerk.The AP Clerk maintains and administers all aspects of the accounts payable process.The AP Clerk works closely with the Vice President of Administrative Services and Human Resources Director to ensure all financial activities of the college are ethical, timely, and completed according to GASB and general accounting principles.
The successful candidate must have a minimum of an Associate of Applied Science Degree in a related field is required. A minimum of three years of experience in bookkeeping or accounting is required.The successful candidate needs to have excellent communication skills with the ability to work closely with all employees in a professional and confidential manner. The successful candidate should have Microsoft Office experience, accounting software experience and computer skills working with enterprise systems. This full-time, 12-month position offers a salary ranging from $31,000 to $39,000 annually, commensurate with experience and education level and a KPERS retirement plan. Other benefit offers include paid health insurance for the employee and options for dental, vision, life, accident, cancer, and disability insurance.
