You know serious weather is on the way when they’re canceling Thursday night bingo games four days in advance.
Emporia American Legion Post 5 did that Sunday night. It called off this week’s bingo night “due to the extreme weather conditions that are forecast,” post spokesman Ron Whitney said by email.
How extreme will it be? Consider it this way: Sunday morning’s low temperature of 16 degrees at the Emporia airport, with a wind chill of eight above, might feel warm and comfortable by the end of the week.
Emporia was escaping snow Monday morning, with light rain falling before dawn. But a rain-snow mix still was possible by 11 a.m., with accumulations up to one inch. Chase and northern Lyon Counties could wind up with one to two inches.
The bigger jolt is forecast to begin Wednesday afternoon. A slight chance of snow will grow to an 80% chance after midnight, with winds gusting as high as 35 miles per hour.
“Widespread blowing snow,” the forecast warns for Thursday. An Arctic air mass could keep occasional spurts of snow coming through Friday afternoon.
One National Weather Service map shows a 40-70% chance for at least four inches of snow in the Emporia area by Thursday evening.
Thursday’s forecast calls for a high of nine, followed by a Friday morning low of -11 with wind chills potentially plunging to -37.
Friday won’t feel much better, with a forecast high of four and continuing strong northwest winds. The Friday night low should drop below zero again.
By comparison, Sunday’s high at Emporia Municipal Airport was 44. Monday’s forecast high of 40 is likely to be the warmest for the next week.
The Lyon County Emergency Communications Center offered several tips for dealing with the coming winter surge:
- Keep animals inside if possible. At least provide adequate shelter with water that doesn’t freeze.
- Allow extra travel time with phones down. “There is no need to NASCAR it,” a Facebook post said.
- Check on neighbors, especially older people.
