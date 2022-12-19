Snow projection map - 12.19.22

This map shows a strong chance for at least four inches of snow in Emporia by Thursday night. The wind chill could drop as low as -37 degrees.

 Courtesy Weather.gov/Topeka

You know serious weather is on the way when they’re canceling Thursday night bingo games four days in advance.

Emporia American Legion Post 5 did that Sunday night. It called off this week’s bingo night “due to the extreme weather conditions that are forecast,” post spokesman Ron Whitney said by email.

