IMG_5468.jpg

 Shayla Gaulding/Gazette

ValuNet presented students at Emporia Middle School with $2,500 towards the new Spartan Media class Wednesday.

EMS was the winner of ValuNet’s fifth annual “Dream Bigger” social media campaign, which awards $2,500 to a school or organization providing K-12 students with STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education.

