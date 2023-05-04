ValuNet presented students at Emporia Middle School with $2,500 towards the new Spartan Media class Wednesday.
EMS was the winner of ValuNet’s fifth annual “Dream Bigger” social media campaign, which awards $2,500 to a school or organization providing K-12 students with STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education.
“In its fifth year, the ValuNet “Dream Bigger” social media campaign invites schools and organizations providing K-12 students with STEM and related education to apply for monetary awards,” Valunet said in a written release Wednesday. “Since 2019, ValuNet and the associated Cable One family of brands have awarded nearly $120,000 through its Dream Bigger initiative.”
EMS was one of many contestants who submitted a written entry explaining how the award would be used to fund its STEM projects and benefit students. By public vote, the award was determined to be used for the middle school’s new student journalism program, Spartan Media.
EMS business teacher Abby Littrell said Spartan Media will be a hands-on class where students will get to inform the school about community and school-based news.
“Our community support here has been nothing short of amazing,” Littrell said. “As a second-year teacher, this is the first time I have experienced this outpouring of support from our parents and our kids and I just think it is awesome that the community is getting involved in helping all of the kids who get to go through Emporia Middle School get to be involved with something like Spartan Media.”
ValuNet Director of Customer Care Jelinda Watts presented the award.
“ValuNet is committed to giving back to the community we serve, and we are proud to play a part in helping to develop the technological skills of our future leaders,” Watts said. “We look forward to seeing what Emporia Middle School’s students are able to accomplish with this additional funding.”
