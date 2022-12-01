The high school winter sports season officially got underway on Thursday as the Emporia swim and dive teams competed at the Emporia Invite.
Two-time defending state diving champion Braxton Higgins will have a chance at a three-peat as the senior qualified for state, posting a score of 287.75.
“I felt really good today,” Higgins said. “I’m already feeling a little better this season than I did last season at the start, so I think it’ll be a good season.”
Head diving coach Barb Clark felt Higgins was very consistent with his dives.
“He was very consistent,” Clark said. “We didn’t have a lot of difficulties this time, but just enough to qualify. We didn’t want to push ourselves too much in the first meet and I thought his dives were clean.”
Juniors Kager Ochs (164.70) and Alex Allemang (159.40) finished third and fourth. Higgins was the only Spartan diver the past few years, so he’s excited to have some company this year.
“I like having them around,” Higgins said. “They’re very coachable and they learn very quickly. I’ve been trying to get Alex to come out for a couple of years and he finally just gave in.”
With Higgins already qualifying for state, he has bigger goals he wants to achieve and still has plenty to work on over the course of the season.
“We don’t work on the same dives,” Clark said. “We’ll do some harder dives because he still wants to break that state record and you can only do that at state. We don’t want to be stale at the beginning we want to try new things each time.”
In swimming, the Spartans finished second with a total of 390 points. Emporia finished just three points ahead of Washburn Rural, which head coach Jamie Dawson was excited about.
“They definitely over-performed from where we thought they’d be,” Dawson said. “We graduated a lot of kids from last year and a lot of these guys have never swam in this pool before. To come in second behind Derby and ahead of Washburn Rural was the icing on the cake.”
The 200-free relay team of Rudy Bedolla, Shane Anderson, Will Walker, and Logan Woydziak finished second with a time of 1:42.28, putting them in position for state consideration.
“It feels fantastic to get off to a start like this at the beginning of the season,” Woydziak said. “I know we still have lots of things to improve and we can shorten that time.”
Dawson was happy to see some younger kids, such as sophomores Woydziak and Walker, step up in key moments both in the pool and as leaders.
“We had some young kids who really stepped up,” Dawson said. “Logan Woydziak swam out of his mind today. Will Walker, as a sophomore also on that relay, came in and dropped a time that we needed out of him. They’ve also really stepped up as leaders which is nice to see because we’re going to lose our only swimmer who has been with us for four years and has been to state after this year, so it’ll be nice to see how those kids step into those roles in the future.”
Emporia Results:
200 medley relay: 5. Will Walker, Broden Podrebarac, Shane Anderson, Ian Navarro 2:05.83
200 free: 9. Ian Navarro 2:27.01; 12. Finneas Reynolds 2:48.98
200 IM: 5. Logan Woydziak 2:42.33; 6. Shane Anderson 2:43.01; 7. Noah Coltrane 3:14.79
50 free: 5. Rudy Bedolla 25.73; 6. Will Walker 25.93; 13. Luke Marshall 30.28; 19. Brayden Morgan x33.46; 22. Meheraj Arif x34.43; 24. Landon Bird x35.83
100 fly: 8. Shane Anderson 1:17.49
100 free: 6. Rudy Bedolla 58.96; 12. Luke Marshall 1:09.51; 15. Noah Coltrane 1:18.42
500 free: 5. Ian Navarro 6:59.49; 8. Finneas Reynolds 7:36.22; 9. Broden Podrebarac 7:46.83
200 free relay: 2. Rudy Bedolla, Shane Anderson, Will Walker, and Logan Woydziak 1:42.28
100 back: 7. Will Walker 1:17.56; 10. Landon Bird 1:45.81; 11. Brayden Morgan 1:47.71
100 breast: 7. Logan Woydziak 1:20.97; 8. Broden Podrebarac 1:28.39
400 free relay: 4. Rudy Bedolla, Ian Navarro, Broden Podrebarac, Logan Woydziak 4:12.78
