Emporia State University says students, faculty and staff will get answers by the end of the week on what programs will be affected by realignment efforts under the university’s “workforce management” policy.
“This next phase of communication includes sharing how individual programs will reinvest resources and reimagine their academic offerings in the future,” ESU director of media relations Gwen Larson said.
Information on those changes will be presented to affected programs and students by Sept. 30.
“By Sept. 30 – Department chairs will communicate program information with their departments. By Sept. 30 – Advisors will communicate with students in programs directly affected,” an email sent out to the ESU community Thursday said. “Students in affected programs WILL be able to complete their current degree program at Emporia State University as planned. Changes will not affect accreditation or the legitimacy of degrees.”
The email was signed by the 14-member group that drafted the framework.
The group, which is a smaller group of members within ESU’s Leadership Team, includes Ed Bashaw, Joan Brewer, Cory Falldine, Shelly Gehrke, Kelly Heine, Ken Hush, Steve Lovett, Nyk Robertson, Greg Schneider, Jerry Spotswood, Brent Thomas, Angela Wolgram and Gary Wyatt.
No individuals in the group represented shared governance, however, Larson said the group’s makeup does include individuals with experience in academic affairs.
“More than half of the team members pulled together for this specific task have experience in the academic affairs area as either current faculty or past faculty now serving in leadership roles,” Larson told The Gazette Friday. “This experience is key for a group tasked with conducting a comprehensive review of all the university’s academic offerings.”
The lack of shared governance involvement in the drafting of the framework has been cause for concern and frustration for many in the ESU community — as well as the lack of transparency surrounding the data analyzed to decide which programs and individuals may be cut or shrunk under the new framework.
Larson said the university is working on creating a website that would include links to that data but did not provide an estimate on when the website would be completed.
Well, I checked the Kansas Board of Regents website last weekend for the 2022 Fall semester enrollment numbers for the six state universities, but could not find them. However, I did find the 2011-2021 enrollments numbers that showed KSU and Pittsburgh State both had over 15% decreases in enrollment over that 10-year period! ESU had a 6% decrease in enrollment over the same time period. Well, I am a 34-year retired professor and I do not believe that majors affected by the 12% cut in faculty with zero administration positions cut will NOT affect student’s progress towards their degrees. From what I can learn from over 1,200 miles away from ESU is that many positions cut were of tenured full professors who of course have larger salaries than assistant or associate professors! So, these affected majors will be taught by junior faculty with less experience and breadth of knowledge that comes with full professors? I ask the affected ESU students in these diminished/cut majors to seriously assess whether they can complete their degrees at ESU or transfer to a more vibrant program in their major so as to obtain the best education they can for their future. One last item, so ESU is going to expand and have a cybersecurity major? I hired my companies computer expert not because he had a degree in computer technology but because he was and still is a world class computer games player! If he can compete against the best computer games players in the world, he can and is handling my companies’ computer needs because he lives the stuff 24-7!
