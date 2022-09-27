DSC_0945.JPG
Emporia State University says students, faculty and staff will get answers by the end of the week on what programs will be affected by realignment efforts under the university’s “workforce management” policy.

“This next phase of communication includes sharing how individual programs will reinvest resources and reimagine their academic offerings in the future,” ESU director of media relations Gwen Larson said.

Mark W.

Well, I checked the Kansas Board of Regents website last weekend for the 2022 Fall semester enrollment numbers for the six state universities, but could not find them. However, I did find the 2011-2021 enrollments numbers that showed KSU and Pittsburgh State both had over 15% decreases in enrollment over that 10-year period! ESU had a 6% decrease in enrollment over the same time period. Well, I am a 34-year retired professor and I do not believe that majors affected by the 12% cut in faculty with zero administration positions cut will NOT affect student’s progress towards their degrees. From what I can learn from over 1,200 miles away from ESU is that many positions cut were of tenured full professors who of course have larger salaries than assistant or associate professors! So, these affected majors will be taught by junior faculty with less experience and breadth of knowledge that comes with full professors? I ask the affected ESU students in these diminished/cut majors to seriously assess whether they can complete their degrees at ESU or transfer to a more vibrant program in their major so as to obtain the best education they can for their future. One last item, so ESU is going to expand and have a cybersecurity major? I hired my companies computer expert not because he had a degree in computer technology but because he was and still is a world class computer games player! If he can compete against the best computer games players in the world, he can and is handling my companies’ computer needs because he lives the stuff 24-7!

