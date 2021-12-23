The wildfire threat that led to damage in parts of Kansas last week returns to the Emporia area Friday.
The National Weather Service issued an advisory early Thursday for “very high grassland fire danger.” Chase County is included, but not Lyon County.
The advisory says the biggest risk will occur “along and south of (U.S.) 400 on Friday afternoon. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged.”
Temperatures will be well above normal across the area through the weekend. A Thursday forecast high of 61 degrees could be followed by 71 Friday. The normal high for this time of year is 42.
But the southwest wind should not be too fierce. Gusts may reach 20 miles per hour Thursday but not exceed 10 Friday.
No rain or snow is expected over the next seven days. Emporia stands at 32.89 inches of precipitation for 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.