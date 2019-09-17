A little more than a week ago, the United Way of the Flint Hills kicked off its annual fundraising campaign to help support 24 local agencies in Emporia and the Flint Hills area.
Every year, thousands of people and families benefit from this campaign and the dollars raised. The United Way gives immeasurable help to social service agencies in our community.
Last year, the United Way raised $550,000. This year, the agency is striving for an increased goal of $560,000.
Having served as a past campaign drive chair and now working with Food For Students, a program that receives funding from the United Way to help feed hungry children in Emporia, we know first-hand how vital the United Way is to our community.
This year, the campaign will need extra support. Long-time United Way of the Flint Hills Director Jami Reever recently announced her departure and Hannah Crowl will fill in as the interim director, effective next week. Crowl has worked at the United Way for seven years; she is aware of the work that goes into running a successful campaign and how to ensure the work of United Way continues.
KVOE’s Ron Thomas is leading the campaign and also has extensive experience working with United Way not only on the board level, but also seeing the impact the organization has on agencies in our community.
We thank Jami for her hard work over the years at the United Way, and we need to hit the goal in her honor.
We hope you will consider giving to this campaign. Any donation will help: $5, $10, $100 or more. Every dollar helps our community.
To give or find out more information, call the United Way office at 342-7564 or Ron Thomas at 342-1400.
Chris Walker
Editor & Publisher
Agencies that benefit from
the United Way Campaign
The American Red Cross, Building Blocks Community Child Care Center, Camp Alexander, CASA of the 8th Judicial District, Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas, the Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation, Coffey County Resource Council, Communities in Schools, Cradle to Career Literacy Center, CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness, Emporia Child Care, Food for Students, Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland, Help House of Osage City, Housing and Credit Counseling, Inc., Jayhawk Area Boy Scouts, Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Kansas Children’s Service League, Kansas Legal Services, LEAP!, Morris County Care & Share, the Sacred Heart Child Care Center, SOS, Inc. and the Salvation Army.
