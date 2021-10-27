HARTFORD — High school-aged Southern Lyon County USD 252 students had the chance to learn about the dangers of drinking and driving in a unique way Tuesday morning.
Olpe High School students were bused to Hartford High School to witness a mock DUI demonstration in the parking lot, complete with a lifelike crash scene, student actors covered in makeup to simulate injuries, real local first responders going through the typical process of handling such an event and even a LifeSave helicopter.
“We decided to create this mock drunk driving simulation to really bring awareness to our high school students about the effects of drinking and driving,” said Hartford/Neosho Rapids counselor Angela Nunley.
Afterward, students were directed into the school’s gym to hear from a guest speaker and then a panel of local professionals who respond to drunken driving in some way.
As the guest speaker, Eric Hendrickson spoke about his own experience drinking and driving, which resulted in an accident that killed John Blaufuss — Nunley’s father — in Dec. 2005. He spoke about his time in prison, the process of reconciliation with the Blaufuss family, the value of self-forgiveness and, of course, the importance of making wise decisions.
“I know this would be really hard, coming back to his home area to talk about this and to me he’s a brave guy for doing this and it means a lot,” Nunley said of Hendrickson.
Nunley said the day’s events were a part of Red Ribbon Week, a nationwide drug education campaign put on by the National Family Partnership.
“Obviously, a big part about Red Ribbon Week is bringing awareness and keeping kids away from drugs, alcohol, stuff like that, and if they are involved, making the correct decisions after they’ve been drinking and not getting into a car,” she said.
She said that witnessing a mock DUI response and hearing from people with real-life experiences related to drinking and driving provided a different perspective for teenagers to learn about the actual implications of their decisions.
“We can lecture them all day, but when you give them a visual and you give them a person who’s truly been affected by it, I think that our kids think about it just a little bit more,” she said. “And that’s all we’re trying to get them to do is to think about their decisions. We know things are still going to happen, mistakes are still going to happen, but if it stops one kid — maybe it’s a passenger — who decides, ‘Oh they’ve been drinking too much, I need to not get in there’ or advocates, ‘Please don’t drive, please don’t drive,’ whatever that moment is, if it helps one of them think about it, then today was completely worth it.”
Nunley said it was important for schools to step up and provide this sort of education to make sure students are getting the message and to support parents who are saying the same things to their kids.
“When they’re going out on Saturday night, parents are going to say, ‘Be safe,’” she said. “And they can say that every time, but (it helps) when the school and their teachers and their administrators are all taking the opportunity to reinforce that even during school hours, like, ‘Hey, this is so important, we’re going to pull you out of school for a little bit and we’re going to put you in assembly and we’re going to talk about this, how important it is to truly bring awareness to drinking and driving and drug use.’”
Nunley thanked everyone who was involved in making the day happen, including the administration from both schools, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and Lyon County Fire/EMS.
“Everyone who’s been involved has really gone above and beyond for our students today,” she said.
