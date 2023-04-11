Emporia State University President Ken Hush has responded to recent reports by the Kansas Reflector, which he said unfairly criticizes the university and insults its employees.
The Reflector reported on April 5, that ESU had awarded $137,741 in performance bonuses to 68 faculty members. The bonuses were given six weeks after the university implemented its workforce management framework, resulting in the termination of 33 tenured professors last year.
ESU has also eliminated or consolidated a number of programs as part of the framework.
"Meanwhile, the university made plans to award thousands of dollars to dozens of remaining faculty members, including lecturers, instructors, professors, assistant professors, and associate professors," the Reflector reported. "Four individuals — including a visiting professor — received less than $1,000. Five professors and two associate professors received more than $3,000."
Hush was critical of quotes from Susan Brinkman, current mayor of Emporia, who said the bonuses gave " ... illusion, whether it’s true or not, that they are paying for your silence or for your support of the plan, even though we don’t really know how to articulate the plan."
The Reflector reported that Brinkman was a former ESU faculty member whose job at the university was eliminated in 2021.
Hush's letter can be read in its entirety below:
An Open Letter
On April 5, the Kansas Reflector published an article regarding ‘bonuses’ awarded to some of the faculty at ESU. That article included uninformed statements, from the Mayor of Emporia no less, that disparaged our faculty, attacking and insulting their integrity.
It is disappointing that our Mayor, who is also the owner of a business which relies on ESU students, would publicly insult the employees of one of the largest employers and economic drivers in our community. As a spokesperson for our community, reckless statements like this are unacceptable and cannot be tolerated. Their only purpose is to damage the university and the cooperative relationships between ESU and our regional community. More should be expected of the person who serves as our Mayor.
Did ESU award stipends to recognize high-performing faculty? Absolutely. This is not the first time, and we are absolutely going to do it again - talent and value recognition are part of our new model. Rewarding and retaining high performers is our path forward at ESU. In fact, I first stated this intention in a message to campus in January 2022 — so the fact that we followed through on what we promised should not be a surprise to anyone.
Why reward high performers? 1) It’s the right thing to do; 2) We’ve done it before; 3) Certain faculty have voluntarily taken on significant amounts of additional work to help make us successful; and 4) It’s the tightest job market in recent history, making it more important than ever to recognize and retain those who work hard to add tremendous value to the university and, consequently, to our community and region.
The old processes and policies failed to allow academic leadership to reward faculty for above and beyond performance. To imply that faculty received stipends for any other reason than because of their hard work and for the value they add to the university is disgusting.
I get it. Anytime an organization goes through the level of change that equates to a total transformation (make no mistake, ESU is in the midst of a total transformation) there will be a lot of questions, emotions and opposing viewpoints. That is normal. A big part of our process has been to seek constructive criticism and healthy dialogue to challenge our plans and ideas. That step has helped us predict upside and downside outcomes in our decision-making process. What has occurred throughout this process has been what we predicted would happen.
I am surprised, however, at the persistent stream of damaging misinformation being driven by a small group’s extremely limited perspectives and personal agendas. That is partly why we have made the decision to be selective about when and how we respond to various media outlets. We respect the media and their role but choose not to engage with op-ed articles disguised as “news” that are driven by personal agendas full of vicious accusations. Because of our public responsibility to those we represent, and as a state agency of Kansas, we have chosen to be professional, and as a result have remained politely silent. On this issue, however, it is our duty to speak up and defend our employees.
On the flip side, I can enthusiastically report that the support we have received from students, current and past faculty and staff, donors, alumni, our foundation, legislators, Kansas Board of Regents and
our community has vastly outweighed the critics in the extreme. That support has been demonstrated through unanimous votes from the Kansas Board of Regents in favor of every action ESU has taken, the unprecedented financial support from our university Foundation, and from both the Kansas legislative and executive branches, which have committed to new and additional fiscal investments in The ESU Model. From our alumni and friends, we also have seen reinvigorated relationships and new forms of assistance for the future of Emporia State. Everyone is excited and future-focused.
In fact, I would like to take this opportunity to publicly thank each of you who have been, and still are, energetically supporting the changes we have been making. Your validation, engagement and encouragement are appreciated more than you know. It will take ALL of us coming together to create a vibrant university.
As President of ESU, I call on our community leadership to work together because an Emporia without an Emporia State is not a place I want to imagine. I would echo what KBOR Chairman Jon Rolph said in his recent op ed, “I encourage every member of the Emporia community to participate in this transformation by contributing your abilities and strengths wherever and whenever you can.”
The plan has been clear from the beginning. Assess every inch of the university, analyze the data and take action. That is just step one. In a transformation scenario, the way things have been done in the past may not necessarily have an equivalent in a future environment. Our path forward is clear. We must stop doing some things so we are able to invest in others — that path certainly includes investing in our people. It also means we will continue to be laser focused on investing in programs and experiences that have the greatest impact for the most students.
We will continue to do the right thing. We will continue to make changes. We will continue to tell our story. We are proudly building a new Emporia State University, for a new era of students and our community. And we are going to get it right because ESU is too important to the students we serve.
Ken Hush
President
Emporia State University
Incentive for a great job ,,, I see wonderful things in ESU future , STINGERS UP .
The Kansas Reflector and Susan Brinkman should both be applauded for their honesty and courage in reporting/expressing what they know, what they’ve found. During the Schonrock era at ESU, classified state employees were promised raises if they became USS employees (University Support Staff). Those raises never, ever materialized. But the old fair equable state compensation system was eliminated and raises quickly became based on a system of supervisor/employee fraternization. Employees quickly found that loyalty to ESU administrative whims got you raises, not voicing objections or voicing ideas that would save taxpayer monies. That Shonrock administration is largely intact today.
President Hush’s response clearly demonstrates this ideology and perhaps is trying to force it on the greater Emporia community. The message to “get on board” with us because you can’t exist without us rings loud and clear.
But the threat that Emporia couldn’t exist without ESU is simply not true, and could be viewed as a bullying technique. Other than food and entertainment, on-line shopping is how students make purchases today. For years, many faculty members (the higher paid positions at ESU, just under the Administration), aren’t on campus every day, many don’t reside in the Emporia community. They commute several days a week from Topeka, Lawrence, Ottawa and other communities more in-line with their beliefs, spouses’ jobs and a whole host of other reasons.
Emporia/Lyon County refuse to be bullied. Don’t let unfounded fear drive your decisions. Don’t support what you don’t like.
