IMG_4467.JPEG

President Ken Hush, center, and interim Provost Brent Thomas look at papers ahead of a meeting of the Kansas Board of Regents in September.

 Shayla Gaulding/Gazette

Emporia State University President Ken Hush has responded to recent reports by the Kansas Reflector, which he said unfairly criticizes the university and insults its employees. 

The Reflector reported on April 5, that ESU had awarded $137,741 in performance bonuses to 68 faculty members. The bonuses were given six weeks after the university implemented its workforce management framework, resulting in the termination of 33 tenured professors last year. 

(2) comments

sail

Incentive for a great job ,,, I see wonderful things in ESU future , STINGERS UP .

havesomehorsesense

The Kansas Reflector and Susan Brinkman should both be applauded for their honesty and courage in reporting/expressing what they know, what they’ve found. During the Schonrock era at ESU, classified state employees were promised raises if they became USS employees (University Support Staff). Those raises never, ever materialized. But the old fair equable state compensation system was eliminated and raises quickly became based on a system of supervisor/employee fraternization. Employees quickly found that loyalty to ESU administrative whims got you raises, not voicing objections or voicing ideas that would save taxpayer monies. That Shonrock administration is largely intact today.

President Hush’s response clearly demonstrates this ideology and perhaps is trying to force it on the greater Emporia community. The message to “get on board” with us because you can’t exist without us rings loud and clear.

But the threat that Emporia couldn’t exist without ESU is simply not true, and could be viewed as a bullying technique. Other than food and entertainment, on-line shopping is how students make purchases today. For years, many faculty members (the higher paid positions at ESU, just under the Administration), aren’t on campus every day, many don’t reside in the Emporia community. They commute several days a week from Topeka, Lawrence, Ottawa and other communities more in-line with their beliefs, spouses’ jobs and a whole host of other reasons.

Emporia/Lyon County refuse to be bullied. Don’t let unfounded fear drive your decisions. Don’t support what you don’t like.

