Track
Area schools participated in the Gene Farrow Invitational Monday, as the athletes were the benefactors of clutch weather and good mid-season performances.
Olpe’s Lilly Skalsky turned in a solid middle-distance trifecta, placing second in the girls’ 1600m, third in the 3200m and handling anchor duty in the 4x800m relay. Madison’s Bryson Turner dominated the horizontal jumps, registering a 21-2.75 leap in the long jump and a 43-7.25 mark in the triple jump.
Girls
400m — 6, Trinity Windle, Hartford, 69.96.
800m — 6, T.Windle, Hartford, 3:00.96.
1600m — 2, Lilly Skalsky, Olpe, 6:11.20. 6, Lily Hudson, Madison, 6:35.47.
3200m — 3, L.Skalsky, Olpe, 13:10.95. 6, L.Hudson, Madison, 14:34.47.
4x800m relay — 3, Olpe (Gracie Scheve, Carlie Geiger, Milly Bailey, L.Skalsky), 11:46.08.
High jump — 3, T.Windle, Hartford, 4-10.
Triple jump — 6, Aubryn Garriott, Olpe, 29-11.5.
Shot put — 4, Elizabeth Freund, Madison, 33-0.75. 5, Sarah Miser, Madison, 31-3.5.
Discus throw — 1, S.Miser, Madison, 105-10.
Boys
400m — 3, Grayson Bailey, Hartford, 53.62. 4, Blake Redeker, Olpe, 54.81.
800m — 6, Dexton Hoelting, Olpe, 2:18.40.
1600m — 3, Kaleb Arnold, Olpe, 4:47.23. 6, Cody Cleveland, Hartford, 5:09.85.
3200m — 2, C.Cleveland, Hartford, 11:22.19. 4, Samuel Blankley, Hartford, 11:22.81.
300m hurdles — 6, Blake Skalsky, Olpe, 50.31.
4x800m relay — 2, Olpe (B.Redeker, K.Arnold, D.Hoelting, Darren Heins), 8:40.88.
High jump — 5, Colton Isch, Madison, 5-6.
Long jump — 1, Bryson Turner, Madison, 21-2.75.
Triple jump — 1, B.Turner, Madison, 43-7.25.
Discus throw — 3, Austin Bailey, Lebo, 125-10. 4, Hayden Helm, Madison, 123-1.
Javelin throw — H.Helm, Madison, 149-8.
Softball
LEBO — The Lady Wolfdogs were swept by West Franklin High School on Thursday and have fallen into a seven-game skid after starting the season 4-0.
Lebo-Waverly was still in game one heading into the sixth inning, but a seven-run sixth frame by West Franklin closed the deal. Pitcher Abi Jones gave up 14 hits and two home runs in the 5-16 loss. Brooklyn Jones continued her strong play at the plate, going 3-for-4, including a home run. Chalie Crouch also went yard. The second game was nearly a repeat performance of the first one, as Wolfdog pitching allowed 12 hits, 15 runs and nine walks.
Northern Heights High School dropped a doubleheader to Burlingame High School Monday, losing 11-1 in game one and 20-3 in the second contest. Elizabeth Lassley ripped a triple in the fifth inning and went 1-for-1 at the plate.
Baseball
LEBO – The Lebo/Waverly baseball team dropped both games of a doubleheader to West Franklin on Thursday.
The Wolfdogs lost the opener, 8-3 despite getting off to an early 2-0 lead. Lebo/Waverly led 2-1 heading into the sixth inning when it allowed six runs. Corey Reese went 3-for-4 with 2 RBI to lead the offense.
Lebo/Waverly dropped the nightcap, 12-7. Reese, Drew Konrade, Addison Smith and Caleb Durst had two hits in the contest. Konrade had two RBI, scored two runs and walked twice.
